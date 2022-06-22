Inflation hits fresh 40-year high of 9.1pc - live updates

Inflation CPI 40-year high 9.1pc cost-of-living crisis Bank of England interest rates - Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg

UK inflation pushed higher again in May, piling more pressure on the Bank of England to step up efforts to control soaring prices.

The consumer price index rose to 9.1pc last month, according to the ONS. This was up from 9pc the previous month and marks a fresh 40-year high.

The increase was driven by higher prices for everything from fuel and electricity to food and drinks.

The retail price index, which is used to determine train ticket prices and to which some index-linked bonds are pegged, surged 11.7pc

The figures will fuel calls for the Bank of England to do more to keep a lid on inflation as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

The Monetary Policy Committee last week raised interest rates by a cautious 0.25pc, but signalled it would act more aggressively if needed.

07:29 AM

ONS: Output prices at highest rate in 45 years

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, says:

Though still at historically high levels, the annual inflation rate was little changed in May.

Continued steep food price rises and record high petrol prices were offset by clothing costs rising by less than this time last year and a drop in often fluctuating computer games prices.

The price of goods leaving factories rose at their fastest rate in 45 years, driven by widespread food price rises, while the cost of raw materials leapt at their fastest rate on record.

07:21 AM

The worst is still to come

The producer price index, which tracks the price of goods leaving factories, surged to 15.7pc in May. That's up from 14pc the previous month and well ahead of forecasts.

The PPI measures inflation before it reaches consumers, so it's a grim warning that further price rises are in the pipeline.

Story continues

The Bank of England now expects inflation to peak above 11pc this year, with matters expected to worsen when another rise in the energy price cap kicks in in October.

07:16 AM

Prices just keep rising

Here's a first take on the numbers from my colleague Louis Ashworth:

Inflation hit a fresh 40-year high of 9.1pc in May as Britain’s inflation nightmare deepened. Consumer prices picked up at more than four times the Bank of England’s 2pc target, according to its preferred measure of consumer prices. It is expected to reach double digits later this year, in the worst cost-of-living shock in a generation. However, core inflation – which strips out volatile elements such as energy and food – cooled slightly, falling to 5.9pc from April’s 6.2pc. The continued headline rise in prices puts pressure on the Bank’s Governor, Andrew Bailey, who has previously claimed the central bank has “helpless” to tackle inflation caused by soaring global commodity prices, spurred in part by the conflict in Ukraine. Soaring inflation has prompted the Bank of England to rapidly raise interest rates, in an effort to cool demand by slowing the economy down.

07:11 AM

Inflation surges again

Good morning.

There's no let-up in the latest inflation figures, which hit a new 40-year high in May.

The consumer price index rose to 9.1pc last month, according to the ONS. That's up from 9pc a month earlier.

Prices rose 0.7pc in the month alone, which marks a slowdown from the 2.5pc pace recorded in April when the new energy price cap came into effect. Still, the numbers show prices are rising across the economy.

The retail price index, which is used to determine train ticket prices and to which some index-linked bonds are pegged, surged 11.7pc.

All eyes will now be on the Bank of England, which is under pressure to do more to stop runaway inflation.

5 things to start your day

1) Global spending on coal projects is expected to surge The IEA expects about $115bn to be invested on fossil fuel supply chains this year

2) Pioneering vaccine maker Moderna to open first factory in Britain The new site would allow a rapid response to future pandemics

3) Archaic rail rules mean it takes nine workers to 'change a plug socket' RMT accused of calling strike to defend host of outdated practices

4) Telecom chiefs summoned to Downing Street to discuss cost of living crisis Industry leaders will be asked for suggestions on how to help struggling customers with rising bills

5) Glencore executives could face charges after company pleads guilty to bribery How one of Britain's biggest bribery scandals engulfed the Glencore billionaires

What happened overnight

Equities struggled this morning after a brief respite from last week's painful rout across world markets, with recession fears continuing to build as central banks hike interest rates to combat decades-high inflation.

While Asia, Wall Street and Europe all enjoyed healthy gains on Tuesday, analysts warned the downbeat mood on trading floors means the selling is unlikely to end any time soon.

In early Asian trade, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Jakarta and Manila all fell, while Tokyo and Shanghai were barely moved. There were small gains in Wellington.

Coming up today