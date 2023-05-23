FTSE 100 Live: Public borrowing tops forecasts, Drahi buys more BT shares, FTSE flat again

(Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 is set to open slighly lower today after public borrowing figures came in higher than expected.

Topps Tiles, RS Group, Cranswick and Helical are among the companies reporting results today. Meanwhile, Shell will be among the high-profile firms holding its AGM today.

Higher borrowing may not deter Hunt from cutting taxes

07:30 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics, says she doesn’t think today’s upblic borrowing figures will mean the Chancellor will have to tighten fiscal policy.

She pointed to the fact that, after last year’s borrowing was lower than expected, borrowing over the longer run is still below the OBR’s forecasts.

“April’s public finances figures got the new fiscal year off to a shaky start,” she said. “But we doubt this will prevent the Chancellor from embarking on a fiscal splurge ahead of the next election, due to take place before January 2025.

“We wouldn’t be at all surprised to see a pre-election giveaway in the Autumn Statement on top of the £21.9bn (0.8% of GDP) giveaway for 2023/24 already announced in the Budget in March.”

Drahi buys more BT shares

07:25 , Graeme Evans

French billionaire Patrick Drahi’s stake in BT now stands at 24.5% after his Altice telecoms business disclosed the purchase of another 650 million shares this morning.

At the same time, Altice has reiterated that it does not intend to make a takeover offer for the FTSE 100-listed business.

The latest investment by Drahi comes after BT’s annual results last Thursday sent shares as low as 135p, although they’ve recovered to 146.6p at last night’s close.

Debt ceiling focus holds back markets

07:11 , Graeme Evans

The caution of Wall Street markets looks set to carry over to Europe this morning, with the FTSE 100 index set for a broadly flat start.

The muted global performance comes as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of developments in US debt ceiling negotiations.

Monday’s session saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average fall 0.4%, with the S&P 500 index close to its opening mark. However, the momentum for US tech stocks continued as the Nasdaq Composite added another 0.5%.

The FTSE 100 improved 0.2% yesterday and is forecast by CMC Markets to open four points higher at 7775 today. The main interest of the session is likely to be on flash PMI figures from the UK and major economies across Europe.

Brent crude futures today stood at $76.13 a barrel, with the pound trading at $1.242.

Public borrowing higher than expected at £25.6bn

07:07 , Daniel O'Boyle

Public sector net borrowing in April was £25.6 billion, well ahead of the expected £19.1 billion.

The energy support scheme continued to be a major factor in the high borrowing figure, alongside higher benefit payments and interest on debt.

After borrowing for the full 2022-23 year came in lower than expected, prompting hope of tax cuts in the Autumn, the higher-than-predicted figure may make Jeremy Hunt more cautious.

The figure was the second-highest for April since records began in 1993.

Public sector net debt is now £2,536.9 billion.

