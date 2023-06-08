FTSE 100 Live: Wizz Air losses; shares flat; gilt yields near mini-Budget levels again

(Evening Standard)

Interest rate worries continue to hold back stock markets as traders respond to the latest hike in borrowing costs by a major central bank.

Canada’s surprise move to a rate of 4.75% fuelled another rise in global bond yields, with gilts back near mini-Budget levels on fears of three or even four more interest rate hikes in the UK.

On the corporate front, Crest Nicholson, FirstGroup and Wizz Air are among those in the results spotlight.

Rio Tinto upgrade boosts shares, FirstGroup leads FTSE 250

08:34 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index has crept into positive territory, up 4.25 points to 7628.59, as the lacklustre pattern of trading continues.

Support has come from BP, which lifted 6.15p to 479.9p, and NatWest after analysts at JP Morgan placed the lender on positive catalyst watch. Shares rose 1.9p higher at 262p.

Positive broker comment after Citigroup raised Rio Tinto to a “buy” recommendation and 6000p target price also helped the mining giant to lift 76p to 5179p.

Stocks trading without the right to their latest dividend award weighed on the top flight, with Vodafone, Sainsbury’s, Centrica, WPP and Johnson Matthey on the fallers board as a result.

FirstGroup was the star performer in the FTSE 250 as shares jumped 11.3p to 130p following annual results. House broker Liberum said the better-than-expected results reflected a clear margin recovery in bus and surprising strength in rail operations, driven by the open access services Hull Trains and Lumo.

Wizz Air rose 1090p to 2878p following its results, but there was no such bounce for housebuilder Crest Nicholson as its latest half-year figures sent shares 13.8p lower to 235.6p. The FTSE 250 stood 4.91 points lower at 19,147.36.

Key market data as FTSE 100 opens flat

08:30 , Daniel O'Boyle

The FTSE 100 started the day level today amid further concerns about interest rate hikes.

Click through the tabs to see all the key market data.

Fintech firm CAB payments eyes £1 billion valuation in London IPO

08:08 , Simon Hunt

A London fintech has become the latest firm to announce plans for an initial public offering in fresh signs of a resurgence of activity in the capital’s stock exchange.

Sutton-based CAB Payments Holdings, which provides business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange services, said it was preparing to float shares on the London Stock Exchange’s main market.

It could fetch a valuation of between £800 million and £1 billion, according to an estimate by Merger Market. CAB did not comment on the firm’s expected market cap.

Bhairav Trivedi, CEO of CAB Payments, said: “I am tremendously excited to take the step of listing CAB Payments’ shares via a premium listing.

“Our intention to list on the London Stock Exchange is a sign of confidence in the high quality offering we provide to our customers in a large and growing market; confidence in our strong financial profile backed by a track record of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth, as well as cash generation; and confidence in the UK as the home for innovative and growing global businesses.

£2 cap on bus fares helps FirstGroup profits beat forecasts

07:59 , Michael Hunter

The £2 fare cap on bus travel in England helped annual profit at transport operator FirstGroup beat forecasts today, amid strong demand for cut-price travel.

Passenger volumes rose by a fifth on its bus operations, taking revenues from that part of the business up to £660 million from £570 million.

Overall, adjusted operating profit fell to £185.2 million from £806.1 million, but held above forecasts of £149.1 million.

The company, which also runs the South Western Railway services in and out of London’s Waterloo station,

Gilt yields back towards mini-Budget levels

07:23 , Daniel O'Boyle

Gilt yields near mini-Budget levels again as investors continue to fear that three or even four interest rate hikes might be on the way.

The Bank of Canada’s surprise decision to hike interest rates yesterday sent yields up, as markets are now expecting interest rates to stay at 5.25% or higher until the Autumn of next year.

Two-year gilt yields rose to 4.56% yesterday, higher than any end-of-day figure in late May, when yields soared on the back of higher-than-expected inflation figures. The only time in recent years that yields were higher was in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s catastrophic mini-Budget.

Rate rise jitters slow tech stocks, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:23 , Graeme Evans

Tech stocks underperformed on Wall Street yesterday after Bank of Canada’s latest rates hike fuelled expectations that the US Federal Reserve may follow suit next week.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.3% from its recent one-year high and the FANG+ index of mega caps dropped almost 3% as investors rotated away from growth stocks most exposed to higher rates.

Canada’s central bank took the country’s interest rate to 4.75% in response to persistent excess demand, warning that inflation could get stuck materially above the 2% target.

The surprise hike contributed to a surge in global bond yields as traders positioned for further action by policymakers elsewhere. Deutsche Bank said futures markets now priced a 35% chance of a hike by the Federal Reserve on 14 June, up from 19% on Tuesday night.

Investors are also more sceptical that the Fed will end up cutting rates this year, with the interest rate priced in by the December meeting up to 5.03% at the highest point since the start of the US regional banking crisis.

The FTSE 100 index closed four points lower last night and is forecast by CMC Markets to fall 12 points to 7612 at today’s opening bell.

Fuel costs leave Wizz Air stuck in red

07:15 , Daniel O'Boyle

Wizz Air’s losses barely improved in the year to 31 March, despite record passenger numbers.

Revenue more than doubled to €3.90 billion at the low-cost carrier thanks to record passenger numbers, but fuel costs and capacity issues offset the growth, leading an to operating loss roughly level with the previousyear at €466.8 million.

“The effects of fuel price increases and structural capacity issues at airports remained features throughout the year, but we are mitigating these through decisive actions which helped to improve ex-fuel cost performance,” boss József Váradi said.

““As we look ahead, we are optimistic for the current financial year and our focus continues to be on returning to net profit in F24. This will be driven by low cost, operational excellence, including continued high aircraft utilization, productivity improvements and increased flight completion factors.”

