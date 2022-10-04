FTSE 100 Live: Wall Street boost for London shares, oil price near $90

European shares are pointing higher after Wall Street posted its best session since July.

Last night’s gain of 2.6% for the S&P 500 reflected hopes for a slowing in the pace of US interest rate rises after manufacturing activity data came in below expectations.

Energy stocks led the advance amid reports that OPEC+ is set to announce a production cut this week. Brent crude rose 4% yesterday and remains near $90 a barrel.

Wall Street recovers on rate rise hopes

07:57 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street’s best session since late July means European markets are set for a positive start, with IG Index predicting that the FTSE 100 index will open 0.7% higher at 6958.

The US performance came after weaker-than-expected figures on manufacturing activity boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest rate rises.

The S&P 500 jumped by 2.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite by 2.3%, while US futures are also pointing to further progress later today. The next big test for sentiment is likely to come with Friday’s monthly non-farm payrolls report.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said: “After falling more than 9% in September and extending its year-to-date decline to nearly 25% as of Friday’s close, we think the S&P 500 was looking oversold.

“In addition, some of last week’s selling pressure may have been driven by quarter-end rebalancing, which has now ended.”

Asian markets followed Wall Street’s lead as the Nikkei in Japan lifted by more than 2.5%.

Brent crude, meanwhile, remains just below $90 a barrel after rising 4% yesterday on expectations that Opec will reduce planned output at its meeting tomorrow.

