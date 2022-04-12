FTSE 100 Live: Deliveroo hits new low, Wages fall in real terms, Brent crude returns above $100

(Evening Standard)

Annual wage growth of 4% between December and February today provided more evidence of the cost of living squeeze facing UK households.

The figure represents a 1% fall in real terms following the recent surge in inflation, although the Office for National Statistics also reported a decline in the UK unemployment rate to a two-year low at 3.8%.

Brent crude, meanwhile, is back above $100 a barrel after Opec warned it would not be possible to offset future and current sanctions on Russian oil.

FTSE 100 Live Tuesday

Tight labour market points to rate rise

Deliveroo stock falls to fresh low

Brent crude above $100 on Opec warning

FTSE 100 lower, Rolls-Royce falls 5%

Asos set for £14m hit on Russia exit

11:22 , Oscar Williams-Grut

Asos is expecting to take a £14 million hit to profits as a result of its decision to suspend sales in Russia.

The online fashion retailer said the move, announced last month, would also reduce revenue growth by 2% this year given that Russian sales had previously accounted for around 4% of its business.

Its latest results showed that Asos swung to a £15.8 million loss in the six months to the end of February, which it blamed on “significant cost inflation” in both labour and freight as well as the end of Covid support measures.

Read the full story.

PageGroup CEO stepping down after 16 years

11:03 , Oscar Williams-Grut

The chief executive of British recruiter PageGroup is stepping down after 16 years in charge.

PageGroup said it had begun a process to identify a successor for Steve Ingham, who will stay in post until a candidate is found.

Ingham first joined PageGroup in 1987 aged 25 as a consultant in the company’s marketing and sales division.

Read more.

BP fails to stop FTSE 100 fall, Rolls and Deliveroo lower

10:23 , Graeme Evans

Deliveroo shares traded at a fresh record low today as the food delivery firm’s miserable run on the stock market continued despite a resilient update.

Initially priced at 390p for a valuation of £7.85 billion in its much-hyped flotation just over a year ago, Deliveroo is now at 106.5p after its latest fall of 3% or 2.9p.

Story continues

An ultra competitive market and end of lockdown restrictions have skewered the valuation, with today’s reported 7% decline in average order value doing little to ease investor worries that Deliveroo will feel the heat from cost of living pressures.

Founder and chief executive Will Shu is staying positive, however, after today’s in-line trading update as he continues to expect a stronger second half of the year.

He reported gross transaction value growth of 12% for the first quarter, as well as new delivery partnerships with Waitrose, WHSmith and Amazon Prime. Shu added: “We continue to be excited about the opportunity ahead and our ability to capitalise on it."

Deliveroo wasn’t alone in finding the going tough today as the FTSE 100 index fell 30.99 points to 7587.32. Rolls-Royce dropped 5% and is now below 90p, having lost a quarter of its value this year, after JP Morgan halved its target price to 75p.

Other heavyweight stocks under pressure included London Stock Exchange and AstraZeneca with declines of more than 2%, while Tesco fell ahead of tomorrow’s annual results.

In contrast to Rolls, shares in BAE Systems rose 8p to 773p as analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their target price to 860p on expectations for a big surge in defence spending.

BP shares were 2% higher after the Brent crude price returned above $100 a barrel while blue-chip newcomer Electrocomponents added 14p to 1022p after forecasting a full-year profit margin at the top end of City hopes.

The FTSE 250 index dipped 47.68 points to 21,126.64, but controls and seals specialist Diploma jumped 9% or 234p to 2746p after unveiling a profit upgrade alongside two acquisitions.

Tight labour market points to rate hike

09:10 , Graeme Evans

The latest evidence of a tight labour market, with job vacancies at a record high and wage growth rising, will fuel expectations for a further hike in UK interest rates.

Capital Economics continues to see the Bank of England monetary policy committee raising rates from 0.75% to 1% on May 5 and to 2% by next year.

It said labour demand was a little softer than expected, noting that the 10,000 increase in employment in the three months to February compared with City forecasts of 53,000.

The unemployment rate of 3.8% is in line with the pre-pandemic rate but this was partly due to more people reporting they are inactive.

FTSE 100 slumps, Diploma up 9%

08:52 , Graeme Evans

Rolls-Royce shares are down another 5% to below 90p and Ocado has fallen 3% during a downbeat session for the London market today.

The FTSE 100 index is down 0.9% or 69.61 points to 7548.70, despite share price gains of almost 1% for BP and several other heavyweight commodity stocks.

Shares in BAE Systems also rose 8p to 773p after analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their target price from 670p to 860p.

The FTSE 250 index fell 162.96 points to 20,952.12, with shopping centre owner Hammerson and banking group Investec among the biggest fallers with declines of more than 3%

However, the controls and seals specialist Diploma jumped 9% after a profit upgrade and the announcement of two acquisitions.

Easyjet sticks to summer target, losses reduce

08:19 , Graeme Evans

Low-cost carrier easyJet has flown 94% of its planned schedule in the last seven days, with flight volumes of around 1,500 a day four times higher than last year.

The performance comes as it deals with a number of its crew testing positive for Covid-19, as well as normal operational disruption such as weather or air traffic control delays.

In a trading update, the airline said: “We have proactively managed this in advance by making pre-emptive cancellations as early as possible, enabling the majority of our customers to rebook onto flights departing the same day.”

It added that its summer plans to reach near 2019 capacity remain unchanged, while it has also reduced losses by more than expected to between £535 million and £565 million for the six months to March 31.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said: "We remain confident in our plans which will see us reaching near 2019 flying levels for this summer and emerge as one of the winners in the recovery."

Shares were 1% higher today.

Oil prices rise, FTSE 100 lower

07:48 , Graeme Evans

Energy prices have risen after Opec’s warning yesterday that future and current sanctions on Russian oil would create one of the world’s worst ever supply shocks.

The oil cartel told European Union officials that it would not be possible to offset the potential loss of up to seven million barrels a day of Russian oil.

Brent crude stood at over $101 a barrel this morning, having fallen sharply yesterday on fears over the demand impact of ongoing lockdowns in major Chinese cities. It was the first time in a month that Brent had been below $100 a barrel.

European stock markets were also impacted by China’s economic worries as the FTSE 100 index fell 0.7% yesterday. CMC Markets is forecasting a further fall of 58 points to 7560 after Wall Street’s Nasdaq and S&P 500 both closed 2% lower last night.

The US decline also reflected jitters ahead of today’s release of inflation figures for March, with economists forecasting that the consumer price index will top 8%.

Those inflation fears have triggered a flight to the safe haven of gold, with the price of the metal above $1,950 an ounce at a four week high.