FTSE 100 Live: Vodafone revenues fall in Europe, GSK profits rise

Vodafone boss Margherita Della Valle stuck by the company’s full-year profits guidance today but said a decline in revenues in Europe showed “we can do better”.

The group’s revenues in the UK were 5.3% higher in the third quarter of the financial year but this was offset by weaker performances in Germany, Italy and Spain.

Meanwhile, GSK chief executive Emma Walmsley said the drugs giant started 2023 with good momentum after reporting 14% growth in annual operating profits to £8.15 billion.

Vodafone shares down 3%, FTSE 100 higher

08:40 , Graeme Evans

Vodafone shares have fallen 3% or 2.9p to 90.3p after the mobile phone giant delivered another underwhelming revenues performance for the third quarter. The shares are down 28% over the past year, or by 59% across the last five years.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “Vodafone faces the twin perils of an extremely competitive landscape and some deteriorating economic conditions, and the latest update highlights the effects of both.”

GSK, another blue-chip company whose shares have been under pressure in the past year, improved 8p to 1431.4p after today’s annual results.

Other blue-chip risers included gambling group Entain, which improved 34.5p to 1523p after it forecast a full-year earnings performance ahead of its previous expectations.

The FTSE 100 index rose 19.67 points to 7791.37 and the FTSE 250 index lifted 0.4% or 84.11 points to 19,937.56.

Federal Reserve to hike by 0.25%, forward guidance key

07:57 , Graeme Evans

Markets are focused on the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting, when anything other than a 0.25% rates rise will be a big surprise.

Tonight’s increase to 4.5%-4.75% will be the first “normal” sized hike since March, after which the Fed embarked on a series of supersized hikes in the fight against inflation.

Deutsche Bank strategist Henry Allen said: “Given that the quarter point move is anticipated, the main focus today will instead be on any changes to forward guidance, both in the statement and from Fed Chair Powell’s press conference.”

In December, the Fed signalled a peak of around 5.1% for rates this year. However, recent momentum for Wall Street shares suggests that investors think policymakers will soon signal a pause in monetary policy tightening before potentially cutting interest rates before the end of the year.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “While Fed officials have insisted that rates will stay high for some time to come, the markets simply don’t believe them, especially when several key inflation indicators have shown that prices are still coming down on a steady trajectory.

“This is what makes today’s Powell press conference such a tricky proposition when it comes to market positioning. The danger for the Fed is in allowing the market to continue to think that rates are likely to come down this year, which in turn could see inflation take off again, especially with the labour market being as tight as it is.”

US markets finished slightly lower yesterday, with CMC forecasting that the FTSE 100 index will open 10 points higher at 7781 when trading resumes this morning.

Vodafone “can do better“ as revenues slow

07:37 , Graeme Evans

Under-pressure Vodafone today stuck by full-year guidance after reporting service revenues growth of 1.8% in the third quarter of its financial year.

However, this was below the 2.5% rate seen in the previous quarter after a slowdown in the company’s key markets in Spain, Italy and Germany. In contrast, revenues in the UK were 5.3% higher.

Interim chief executive Margherita Della Valle said: "Although we're continuing to target our financial guidance for the year, the recent decline in revenue in Europe shows we can do better.

“We need to do more for our customers by delivering quality connectivity in an easy way.

“We've already taken action, including simplifying our structure to give local markets full autonomy and accountability to make the best commercial decisions for their customers.”

The company shares closed last night at 93.2p, a fall of more than 25% over the past year.

Profits rise at GSK amid record sales of shingles vaccine

07:35 , Simon Hunt

Profits were up at pharmaceuticals business GSK amid record sales of its shingles vaccine Shingrix.

GSK chief executive Emma Walmsley said the drugs giant started 2023 with good momentum after reporting 14% growth in annual operating profits to £8.15 billion.

Shingrix sales grew 72% to just under £3 billion in 2022, with Germany and China contributing strongly to the growth.

strong Shingrix take-up in China, Canada and Japan more than offset the impact of supply constraints in other vaccines, GSK said.

Annual house price growth in January slowed to 1.1%, according to Nationwide

07:33 , Joanna Bourke

UK house price growth cooled in January as a cocktail of headwinds, from higher interest rates to the cost-of-living crisis, hit the market.

Nationwide said annual growth slowed to 1.1%, from 2.8% in December, with average prices now standing at £258,297.

The lender added that price is 0.6% lower than the prior month and down 3.2% lower from their August peak.

But the building society said there are some “encouraging signs that mortgage rates are normalising”. That is something housebuilders and estate agents will welcome as they face challenges grappling the sector, including the fallout from September’s mini-budget.

Read more HERE.