FTSE 100 Live: Vodafone delivers robust update, Alphabet shares higher

Vodafone boss Nick Read today backed his growth strategy after the mobile phone giant delivered quarterly results in line with expectations.

Read is under increased scrutiny following a poor share price performance and this week's disclosure that activist investor Cevian Capital has built a stake in the group.

Vodafone's third quarter results showed revenues growth of 2.7%, up from 2.4% in the previous three months and a performance that Read said showed the “sustainability of our growth strategy and medium-term ambition”.

Wall Street recovery lifts FTSE 100

07:42 , Graeme Evans

The momentum behind London's FTSE 100 index is set to continue after Wall Street markets finished in positive territory last night.

Futures trading also points to a strong session for US investors after Google owner Alphabet's better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings sent its shares 8% higher in dealings after the closing bell.

Alphabet's performance extends the improved mood around the tech sector after Netflix and Tesla shares rebounded sharply on Monday. Comments from Federal Reserve policymakers have also helped after they suggested that markets have got ahead of themselves in their outlook for future interest rates.

The sector's recovery benefited London investors yesterday, with Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust one of the biggest risers in the FTSE 100 index. The top flight index rose 1% on Tuesday and is expected to add another 45 points to 7580 today, according to CMC Markets.

Other key developments include the start of the Bank of England's monetary policy committee meeting, with members tomorrow expected to announce an increase in interest rates from 0.25% to 0.5%.

OPEC+ ministers are also considering whether to raise production quotas in March by more than the current plan of 400,000 barrels. Brent crude futures stood at $89 a barrel today.