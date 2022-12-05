FTSE 100 Live: Vodafone boss to step down; Bitcoin price could plunge 70% in 2023, Standard Chartered warns

(Evening Standard)

Vodafone today announced that chief executive Nick Read is to leave the mobile phone giant at the end of the year.

Read, who has been with the company for over 20 years, has been under increasing pressure after a 20% fall for Vodafone’s shares this year.

Bitcoin prices could plunge as much as 70% next year according to a note released by Standard Chartered bank.

Prices falling to $5,000 in 2023 could be a scenario that markets are “under-pricing,” Head of Research Eric Robertsen said, adding we could see more crypto “bankruptcies and a collapse in investor confidence in digital assets.”

08:01 , Simon Hunt

That drop in confidence could lead investors to switch out of digital assets and into real assets like gold, Robertsen added, cautioning that the possible scenario did not constitute a market prediction.

The price of Bitcoin has already fallen 60% since the start of the year.

Brent crude $86 a barrel, FTSE 100 seen flat

07:43 , Graeme Evans

The decision by OPEC+ ministers on Sunday to keep production at current levels came as little surprise to traders, with Brent crude holding firm at around $86 a barrel today.

The policy, which involves reducing monthly output by two million barrels a day, comes after Friday’s EU decision to cap the price of Russian crude at $60 a barrel from today.

Other factors influencing the Brent crude price today included a potential demand boost from China after Shanghai and Hangzhou followed other cities in easing some Covid restrictions over the weekend.

US markets closed broadly unchanged on Friday after a stronger-than-expected non-farm payrolls figure had earlier fuelled interest rate rise jitters.

The reading of 263,000 for November was much higher than the 200,000 forecast, while growth in average hourly earnings topped expectations.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.9% last week, with CMC Markets forecasting a gain of three points to 7559 ahead of this morning’s round of updates from Europe’s services sector.

National Express names Stamp as next CFO

07:41 , Simon Hunt

Transport business National Express has named James Stamp as its next permanent CFO.

Stamp had been acting as interim CFO since September, and joined the firm in July 2017. He was previously a partner at KPMG where he ran the firm’s transport practice.

CEO Ignacio Garat said Stamp “brings a highly complementary skill set to the executive team and will be central to the next phase of National Express' development.”

Nick Read out as CEO at Vodafone

07:38 , Simon English

VODAFONE shocked investors today when it suddenly parted company with chief executive Nick Read.

The immediate appointment of Margherita Della Valle as only “interim” CEO suggests the decision on Read was made quickly, since there is no successor lined up.

Read’s departure package is likely to be extensive. He hold 17.2 million Voadfone shares and was paid £4.1 million last year, and £3.5 million in 2021.

He joined Voda as finance director in 2001, becoming group CEO in October 2018.

The shares have struggled lately, down 60% in the last five years. They open today at 91p which has the business valued at £25 billion.

Vodafone said Della Valle will “accelerate the execution of the Company’s strategy to improve operational performance and deliver shareholder value”.

Read said: “I agreed with the Board that now is the right moment to hand over to a new leader who can build on Vodafone’s strengths and capture the significant opportunities ahead".

Jean-François van Boxmeer, Chairman of Vodafone, said : "During his four years as CEO, he led Vodafone through the pandemic, ensuring that our customers remained connected with their families and businesses. He has focused Vodafone in Europe and Africa as a converged connectivity provider and led the industry in Europe in unlocking value from tower infrastructure.”