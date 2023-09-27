FTSE 100 Live: Pound falls further, blue-chip shares flat, Flutter in £123m acquisition, Everyman losses grow

(Evening Standard)

Revised bets on interest rates in the UK and US today kept sterling under pressure.

The pound is below $1.22 for the first time since March, undone by recent hawkish Federal Reserve comments and last week’s surprise interest rates hold by the Bank of England.

Stocks in focus today include holidays business Saga and Flutter Entertainment after it spent £123 million on a Serbian betting firm.

Property stocks under pressure, Ithaca Energy jumps 8%

08:47 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index held firm today, despite pressure on property and energy stocks.

Fallers included Land Securities, which dropped 14.6p to 590.6p even though it revealed 96.9% occupancy in its central London office portfolio.

Meanwhile, FTSE 250-listed Derwent London and Great Portland Estates fell 46p to 1863p and 18.8p to 413p respectively after analysts at Jefferies removed “buy” recommendations on the pair and lowered price targets.

In the energy sector, British Gas owner Centrica lost 4% or 7.45p to 158.7p and the poor run for biomass power station business Drax continued in the FTSE 250 index with a fall of 6.1p to 434p.

The biggest rise in the second tier came from Ithaca Energy, which jumped 8% or 13.6p to 176.8p following the go ahead for the Rosebank development off the Shetland Islands. Ithaca has a 20% interest in the UK’s largest undeveloped field.

The FTSE 250 fell 24.42 points to 18,312.23, while the FTSE 100 stood less than one points lower at 7624.78.

Summer heatwave cools Autumn/Winter sales at H&M

08:14 , Daniel O'Boyle

H&M’s sales this month are set to fall by 10% as the late burst of hot weather cooled interest in the rollout of its Autumn/Winter line.

The fast fashion giant said “unusually hot weather in several of the company’s European markets” hit sales, as the mercury in London hit 33 degrees.

It follows “flattish” revenue over the Summer, even as rival Zara’s sales boomed.

H&M, like most fast-fashion retailers, as been working to up its profit margins. Last week, the business started charging for returns, in an attempt to discourage shoppers from buying an item, often on credit, wearing it once and then bringing it back.

Story continues

CEO Helena Helmersson said: “The focus during the quarter has been on profitability and inventory efficiency, resulting in strong cash flow and good profit development. We are taking further steps towards our goals and creating conditions for profitable growth over time.”

(H&M)

Flutter to buy Serbian betting firm for £123 million

07:59 , Daniel O'Boyle

Paddy Power owner Flutter has spent £123 million to buy a majority stake in Serbian betting firm MaxBet.

Flutter will acquire 51% of the business, which owns both betting shops and an online business in Serbia, with an option to buy the remainder “on similar terms” in 2029. MaxBet’s revenue in the 12 months to June 2023 was €145 million (£126 million), with profits of €32 million.

MaxBet may have appeared a likelier target for Flutter’s main rival Entain, which owns Ladbrokes and Coral and set out plans last year to acquire a series of “local heroes” in Eastern European countries. Flutter, apart from the 2019 purchase of a Georgian betting site, has generally stuck to brands that operate in larger countries.

Flutter CEO Peter Jackson said: “We believe MaxBet is an excellent opportunity to replicate the success we have achieved in markets like Georgia, India and Italy by acquiring a strong brand in a podium position, where we see a compelling opportunity to combine that extensive local expertise with the power of the Flutter Edge to accelerate and transform growth.”

Everyman losses grow fivefold as ticket sales slide

07:26 , Simon Hunt

Losses at Everyman grew fivefold after a fall in ticket sales at the cinema chain.

The firm posted a pre-tax loss of £4.3 million for the first six months of the year, up from just under £800k a year ago, as admission numbers fell 11% to 1.6 million. But it said sales had begun to rise in recent weeks following the blockbuster Barbie and Oppenheimer releases.

Everyman expanded its credit facilities from £25m to £35m and agreed a sale-and-leaseback deal on one of its sites to swallow the losses. It said it would continue to be a going concern under scenarios in which ticket sales did not fall further.

Islington’s Screen on the Green (Matt Writtle)

US worries hit sentiment, FTSE 100 seen slightly lower

07:25 , Graeme Evans

The poor run for Wall Street shares continued yesterday after all three major benchmarks closed more than 1% lower, led by a fall of 1.6% for the Nasdaq Composite.

The slump came as the economic outlook darkened due to weaker-than-expected consumer confidence figures and as traders worried about a US government shutdown if Congress fails to agree funding beyond the end of this month.

The prospect of higher-for-longer US interest rates has also depressed sentiment in the past week, leaving the S&P 500 index at a thiree month low following last night’s decline of 1.5%.

Shares in Paris and Frankfurt came under pressure yesterday, although the boost of a weaker pound on overseas-earning stocks helped the FTSE 100 index to close near its opening mark.

Sterling today stood at $1.214, having fallen to its lowest level since March earlier this week.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 to open nine points lower at 7616, while futures markets are pointing to a better session on Wall Street later today. Markets in Asia were higher this morning, led by the Hang Seng index with a 0.7% improvement.

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

Tuesday 26 September 2023 22:43 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top headlines from yesterday: