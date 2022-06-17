FTSE 100 Live: US markets lowest since late 2020, Tesco posts update

(Evening Standard)

Another grim week for investors is ending with US benchmarks at their lowest level since late 2020 as global recession fears mount.

The 0.75% hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve triggered Thursday’s major sell-off, with the FTSE 100 index down by 3% and consumer stocks hit heavily.

Tesco boss Ken Murphy today described conditions as “incredibly challenging” amid early indications of changing customer behaviour due to inflation pressures. He reported UK underlying sales 8.1% higher than the same pre-pandemic quarter.

Markets steady after recession-driven slump

07:49 , Graeme Evans

Recession fears triggered by a week of interest rate rises left stock markets a sea of red on Thursday, with leading US indices at levels not seen since the end of 2020.

The S&P 500 index lost more than 3% and the Nasdaq fell 4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is near bear market territory after closing below 30,000.

The selling pressure came after the Federal Reserve’s big 75 basis points increase in interest rates fuelled recession fears in the global economy.

The FTSE 100 index suffered its biggest one-day loss in three months after falling 3% but is expected to open moderately higher today, up 40 points at 7085.

Futures markets are pointing to a modest recovery on Wall Street, although the same was said at the start of yesterday’s session prior to sentiment turning in dramatic fashion.

The pound rallied yesterday despite the Bank of England deciding not to increase interest rates by half a percentage point. Analysts appear to be pricing the likelihood that the Bank will have to be much more aggressive when it meets next in August.

Sterling fell back 0.7% to $1.227 but is still above two-year lows seen earlier this week.

There was little respite for cryptocurrency investors, however, as the price Bitcoin tested the $20,000 threshold after heavy selling in recent days.