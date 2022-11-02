FTSE 100 Live: US interest rates to hit 4%, Next posts sales update

(Evening Standard)
US interest rates are today expected to increase by another 0.75% as the Federal Reserve continues its fight against inflation.

Tonight’s predicted rise to 4%, following three hikes of a similar size over the summer, comes with Wall Street increasingly hopeful that the pace of monetary tightening will slow from December.

In today’s corporate updates, retailer Next said underlying sales growth of 0.4% for the quarter to Saturday was slightly better than it had expected. It continues to forecast annual profits of £840 million, a rise of 2.1% on a year earlier.

Wizz upbeat despite wider loss, shares fall

08:20 , Graeme Evans

Losses at budget airline Wizz Air have widened to 64 million euros (£55 million) in the six months to 30 September, with a strong summer recovery unable to offset severe travel disruption earlier in the year.

But the firm sounded a note of optimism, revealing demand for flights remained strong as it confirmed plans to expand its fleet by upping capacity 35%. The company posted a more than doubling of sales to 2.2 billion euros (£1.9 billion).

Wizz Air shares were 5.7% lower following the update.

Chief executive Jozsef Varadi said: “Whilst there remains some uncertainty during the winter period in relation to macroeconomic and input costs…the continued diversification and growth of our network supported by fleet expansion plans leaves the company well positioned to drive profitable growth in the future.”

Praise for Next after resilient trading

08:12 , Graeme Evans

Next’s sales rise of 0.4% for the quarter to 29 October and unchanged profits guidance helped lift its shares more than 2%, while also providing a wider boost for high street confidence.

The shares are 109p higher at 5072p but broker Liberum has a “buy” recommendation and 7500p price target, regarding the FTSE 100-listed company as one of its favoured consumer-focused stocks for 2023.

Liberum said: “We already knew much of Q3 when the group announced its interims, but the last five weeks saw a 1.4% increase in full-price sales.

“The performance of the group is admirable and unchanged guidance for pre-tax profits of £840 million and a very strong balance sheet provides comfort in making Next one of our top picks for the next 12 months.”

GSK ups full-year sales and profit forecasts after vaccine boost

07:58 , Michael Hunter

GlaxoSmithKline has increased its sales forecast for the full-year, helped by demand for its vaccine against shingles.

The company said it now expected to report revenue growth of between 8% and 10% at constant exchange rates , with operating profit to rise by between 15% and 17% for 2022. The guidance excludes any contribution from its Covid vaccine.

Sales of ts Shingrix vaccine rose 51% to £760 million, a record. Overall quarterly sales rose 9% to almost £8 billion.

Aston Martin Lagonda reports record average selling price

07:47 , Michael Hunter

The average price of an Aston Martin Lagonda sports car hit a record £173,000 in the third quarter, helping the newly-recapitalised company report a rise in revenue despite delivering fewer vehicles due to difficulties in its supply chain.

James Bond’s favourite carmaker said “strong pricing dynamics” took its average selling price to its highest ever level, up from £150,000 a year ago, helping revenue in the year to date rise 16% to £857 million.

It reported an operating loss of £148 million for the year to date, and £58.5 million in the third quarter. The FTSE 250 company, which recently completed a major capital raising, said “supply chain problems continued to moderate potential growth.”

But demand remained strong, with GT/Sports cars now sold out into Q2 2023 and DBX orders up by more than 40% year-on-year. It delivered 44 Valkyrie cars so far in 2022, the model it says comes closest to being a Formula One car without being restricted to the track.

US markets fall ahead of rates decision, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:33 , Graeme Evans

Further evidence of a robust US jobs market meant Wall Street indices surrendered initial gains to finish in negative territory last night.

The unexpected rise in jobs vacancies in September fuelled doubts over whether the Federal Reserve will be in a position to slow the pace of interest rate rises once the expected fourth consecutive 0.75% increase is out the way tonight.

Markets rose sharply in October, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 14% in the month, on hopes that Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell may signal a pivot in the central bank’s approach to fighting inflation.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, points out there are two sets of inflation and jobs reports before December’s meeting.

He added: “Powell will have to keep the prospect of a 0.75% rate rise on the table if he is serious as he said back in September that the Fed is “strongly committed” to driving inflation lower.”

The FTSE 100 added 1.3% yesterday amid speculation that China is preparing a gradual exit from its zero Covid policy. Hewson expects the top flight to open 15 points higher at 7201 in today’s session.

