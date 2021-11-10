FTSE 100 Live: US inflation rate set for 31-year high, Marks & Spencer posts results

(ESI)

Inflation figures in the United States will provide a major test for markets today amid expectations the country's consumer prices index will hit a 31-year high.

Wall Street's forecast for a figure of 5.9% in October comes a week after Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell insisted that the current inflation pressures are set to be transitory.

Marks & Spencer today highlighted rising labour costs as among several factors putting pressure on its business, although the retailer said recent trading has been in line with its plan. It recorded half-year profits of £187.3 million, up 17.9% on 2019 levels.

Vodka sales spike, ale sales tumble at JD Wethespoon

07:50 , Simon English

SALES of cocktails, vodka and rum have jumped at JD Wetherspoon, while ale and stout sales have plummeted in the last three months.

Following a record annual loss reported last month, today the pub chain said sales in the quarter to November 7 were nearly 9% lower than the same period in 2019, pre-Covid.

The company puts the shift in the sort of drinks being consumed down to age – younger drinkers are back in pubs, older customers are still staying away.

Cocktail sales are up 45%, ale is down 30%.

Federal Reserve under pressure as US inflation spikes

07:43 , Graeme Evans

US inflation is set to reach its highest level since 1990 when figures for October are released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics later today.

Wall Street expects the consumer prices index for the month to have risen by as much as 5.9% over a year earlier, above the level seen in 2008 when the rate hit 5.6%.

Policymakers at the US Federal Reserve believe that the price pressures are short-term and that there's currently no need to think about putting up interest rates.

A strong inflation figure will fuel expectations that rates may have to rise next year, reversing the recent decline in US bond yields seen since the Federal Reserve's meeting last week.

It also emerged today that China's annual inflation rate accelerated sharply to 1.5%, which was slighly above the market consensus of 1.4% and the highest figure since September 2020.

The inflation uncertainty meant US markets broke a sequence of eight successive daily gains, with Tesla among the stocks most under pressure after falling by 12%.

The electric car maker's sell-off also reflected the fall-out from the result of Elon Musk's weekend Twitter poll on whether to offload 10% of his stake in the S&P 500-listed company.

The FTSE 100 index is forecast by CMC Markets to open 14 points lower at 7260.

Bitcoin has also fallen back overnight, with the cryptocurrency trading at $66,538 compared with the record of above $68,000 seen earlier this week.