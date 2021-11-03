FTSE 100 Live: US Federal Reserve set to taper support as Bank of England meeting begins, Next sales boost

(ESI)

All eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve later today when policymakers set out how they plan to taper their $120 billion a month programme of economic support.

Comments on the outlook for interest rates by Fed chair Jay Powell will also be closely watched as central banks around the world grapple with the inflation threat.

The Bank of England starts its two-day meeting today, with markets pricing in a rise in interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25% when the result is announced at 12 noon tomorrow.

Based on today's trading update by retailer Next, consumer confidence appears to be holding up against inflationary pressures after its full-price sales for the 13 weeks to the end of October rose 17% versus the same period two years ago.

FTSE 100 Live Wednesday

Federal Reserve to outline taper plan

Bank of England begins rates meeting

Next on track for £800m profit

Pets at Home boss to step down

Darktrace backer raises £63.8 million

08:41 , Graeme Evans

Darktrace shares are under more selling pressure after a major investor raised £63.8 million from offloading stock at a price of 580p, compared with last night's level of 632.5p.

The move by Vitruvian Partners follows the expiry of the six-month lock-up period for investors involved in the cyber security firm’s April flotation, when shares were priced at 250p.

Last night's placing, which was managed by Berenberg and Morgan Stanley, leaves Vitruvian with a stake of just below 3%.

Darktrace hit 985p in September but has fallen sharply since Peel Hunt issued a “sell” recommendation and as the lock-up expiry deadline approached, meaning investors are free to bank profits realised during the earlier strong run for shares.

The stock fell 6% to 596.5p today.

House price milestone

08:08 , Graeme Evans

The average house price in the UK is over the £250,000 threshold, according to the Nationwide.

The lender’s House Price Index rose another 0.7% to an average £250,311 in October, a rise of 9.9% on an annual basis and up £30,728 since the pandemic struck.

Story continues

Prices have rocketed in part due to a Stamp Duty holiday during the pandemic that created a surge in demand, but momentum has continued even after that tax break ended.

Read more here

Next sales rally

07:53 , Graeme Evans

Next continues to weather the stormy conditions on the high street after revealing that full-price sales for the 13 weeks to last weekend rose 17% on two years earlier.

In the last five weeks, the figure was 14% higher in a performance better than previous guidance for 10%. Online sales jumped 40% in the quarter.

Next has maintained its forecast for annual profits of £800 million, however, as it sees the current quarter as being more challenging, with some ongoing stock availability issues and the benefits of pent-up demand set to wane.

Read more here

Pets at Home CEO to step down

07:42 , Joanna Bourke

Peter Pritchard intends to step down from his role as CEO of Pets at Home (Pets at Home)

Peter Pritchard has announced plans to step down as the chief executive of FTSE 250 retailer Pets at Home next Summer.

The chain said the boss will remain fully engaged in his role until late May to oversee the presentation of the group’s 2022 preliminary results to investors.

Read more HERE.

Wall Street relaxed ahead of Fed update

07:37 , Graeme Evans

There were few signs of nerves among US investors ahead of tonight’s Federal Reserve update, with Wall Street markets advancing to fresh record levels last night.

Policymakers are later expected to set out the first steps for a tapering of the Fed's $120 billion a month bond buying programme, but they will also be under pressure to outline a possible timetable for an increase in interest rates.

Chairman Jay Powell has previously indicated that such a move is not imminent and could be as long as a year away.

He will have to tread a delicate path in his post meeting press conference in tempering market expectations about the timeline for the first interest rate rise, while painting an optimistic but cautious outlook for the US economy.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said a rate hike for 2022 could well become a majority view of the committee by the end of this year, which would be a significant shift in thinking from earlier this year.

He added: “A faster paced taper could also bring this date forward, especially if policymaker thinking were to shift as we head into 2022.”

US markets set fresh records last night, but there was no such rally for London shares yesterday after lower commodity prices weakened the picture for mining and oil stocks.

The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open seven points lower at 7267 today.