FTSE 100 Live: Unilever hopes ‘peak inflation’ has passed, pound falls again

Consumer goods giant Unilever, caterer Compass and Games Workshop are among the UK-listed companies reporting today.

Corporate earnings have already boosted shares in the US, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average is on its best run since 2017.

Most Asian markets were sharply higher today following China’s pledge of further action to support the country’s faltering economy.

WANdisco shares tank 96% after re-admission to reading

08:20 , Simon Hunt

Shares in beleaguered tech company WANdisco plummeted 96% in the opening minutes of trade as the scandal-hit tech company’s stock was re-admitted to trading for the first time in months.

In March, WANdisco revealed it had undercovered potentially fraudulent sales, and as a result its bookings would be much lower than previously reported. It later revealed that its bookings should have been $11.4 million rather than $127 million.

The scandal led WANdisco to suspend its shares and to co-founder and CEO David Richards and finance boss Erik Miller stepping down from the business. The firm said the fraudulent accounts were the work of a single sales employee.

Peak inflation has passed, says Unilever

08:14 , Simon English

UNILEVER delivered a sharp blow to government hopes that inflation will halve by the end of the year as it admitted costs of its staple of consumer goods will keep rising.

The Anglo-Dutch giant behind Dove soap, Domestos and Hellmann’s Mayonnaise says soaring prices of oil and grain leave it with little choice but to put up prices.

That will increase the pressure on the Bank of England to go for a 0.5 percent poise rise in interest rates when its Monetary Policy Committee meets next year.

But Unilever does hope that “peak inflation” has passed, so price rises may at least be lower from here.

Prices rose 9.4% in the first half, compared to 13.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Unilever’s quarterly sales beat City estimates – the shares jumped 192p to 4210p.

New CEO Hein Schumacher said: “My early immersion in the business has confirmed my belief in Unilever’s strong fundamentals. The task ahead is to leverage these core strengths - supported by our simplified operating model - to drive improved performance and competitiveness.”

Sales in the first half jumped 9.1%. Operating profit rose 3.3% to e5.2 billion (£4.3 billion).

Unilever has so much spare cash it is spending up to e3 billion on buying back its own shares. It said today it has done e750 million of that so far.

The company noted it is working in a “volatile and high-cost environment” though it hopes price growth will “moderate through the year”.

888 takes shot at former CEO candidate Alexander as it picks Widerström as new boss

08:13 , Daniel O'Boyle

Betting giant 888 took an apparent swipe at shareholder Kenny Alexander and the investment group that wished to make him CEO today as it finally ended its six-month search for a new boss.

The William Hill owner picked Per Widerström, who until last year was CEO of Eastern European gambling group Fortuna, to fill the void left by Itai Pazner. Pazner quit in the wake of an investigation into how 888 performed money laundering checks for Middle Eastern high-rollers.

While 888 hunted for a new boss, investment group FS Gaming built a stake in the business. FS Gaming is led by a group of former Entain executives, including ex-boss Kenny Alexander, who they hoped to see replace Pazner. Alexander was ousted from Entain, which was then known as GVC, amid an HMRC investigation into a Turkish business that Alexander reportedly still had links to.

888 said it has ended talks with FS Gaming over its proposed corporate leadership reshuffle (John Stillwell/PA) (PA Wire)

However, those plans fell apart when the Gambling Commission launched a review into the group, and left 888 with the conclusion it would lose its licence if Alexander was appointed. 888 said it ended talks with FS over the CEO position because of the watchdog’s review.

In announcing Widerstrom as the new boss, 888 CEO Lord Mendelsohn appeared to take a shot at Alexander’s past controversies, highlighting Widerström’s cleaner record.

“Per not only understands the power and exciting potential of the business, but the board is also very pleased with his strong record and reputation on governance and compliance,” he said.

Reach blames Facebook as pageviews and profits fall

07:40 , Daniel O'Boyle

Daily Mirror and Express publisher Reach blamed falling revenue and profit on “Facebook’s deprioritisation of news content” as online page views fell in the first half of the year.

Page views across Reach’s portfolio fell by 16% to 1.4 billion, with Reach CEO Jim Mullen saying most of the drop was due to Facebook’s changes. The social media giant’s relationship with news publishers has been tense of late, as it threatened to withdraw all news content in Canada, while new Twitter rival Threads - owned by Facebook parent Meta - opted not to promote “politics and hard news”.

On the print side, circulation revenue was down by 2%, but ad revenue dropped by more than 20%. (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

Given the drop in pageviews, Reach is looking for revenue streams “less dependent on direct customer volumes”, such as affiliate marketing and the launch of paywalled newsletters.

On the print side, circulation revenue was down by 2%, but ad revenue dropped by more than 20%.

Reach also continues to look into AI, after announcing earlier this year that robots were already writing some of its articles.

Compass revenue up over a fifth as sports crowds and staff canteens continue to fill up

07:31 , Michael Hunter

Compass, the courtside-to-canteen caterer, reported a revenue rise of over a fifth for the third quarter of its financial year, as it continues to benefit from the return of workers to offices and crowds to sporting events

The FTSE 100 multinational, which feeds spectators at the Wimbledon tennis championships and serves 5.5 billion meals a year across 55,000 sites, said organic revenue growth over the year-to-date was 21%.

Canteen food has been a feature used by employers to tempt people back to the office after the end of Covid lockdowns. Compass, which has previously pointed to a rise in “first time outsources” offering staff restaurants, said today that “outsourcing trends remain strong and are contributing to an exciting pipeline of new business opportunities across all our regions.”

Growth was led by a 25% rise in revenue from its “rest of the world” region, with Europe up 24% and north America up 20% on an organic basis. It stoodby its revenue guidance for 2023, which predicts a 30% rise in operating profit.

It said rising input prices remained a factor: “Whilst inflation remains elevated, we are making margin progress by mitigating cost pressures, pricing appropriately and benefiting from operational leverage.”

Net income at Compass neared £26 billion for 2022. It will report in US dollars from October this year, which the bulk of its business now down in north America, but told The Standard when it announced the change that it has no plans to move its share listing to New York.

Asia stocks jump, Dow Jones on best run since 2017

07:25 , Graeme Evans

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index has surged 3.5% after China pledged further policy action in support of the country’s faltering economy.

Property and domestic-focused stocks led the gains as a meeting of China’s Politburo focused on the “new difficulties and challenges” facing the economy.

The Shanghai Composite also lifted 2% but pressure on Tokyo-listed technology stocks meant the Nikkei 225 stood slightly lower. Brent Crude futures also traded above $83 a barrel this morning on hopes of stronger China demand.

The FTSE 100 index is expected to open near to its opening mark, having risen by 15 points to 7678 yesterday.

It comes after another positive session on Wall Street as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for the 11th day in a row, representing its best performance since early 2017.

The Dow’s rise of 0.5% beat the gains for the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite as sentiment continues to be underpinned by robust corporate earnings updates.

Attention now turns to tomorrow’s Federal Reserve interest rates announcement, when policymakers may say there’s no guarantee that the latest 0.25% rise is the last of the cycle.

