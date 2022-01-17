FTSE 100 Live: Unilever latest on Glaxo swoop, Credit Suisse boss quits, China GDP

(ESI)

Shares in Marmite maker Unilever are sharply lower after it made an audacious swoop for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer arm.

The food giant told investors that the Glaxo unit is a “strong strategic fit” as part of it pursuit of sales categories with higher rates of sustainable growth.

The developments came as the City also digested the resignation of former Lloyds boss António Horta-Osório as chairman of Credit Suisse.

Unilever shares slide after Glaxo approach

08:29 , Graeme Evans

Unilever shares are down sharply following its £50 billion approach to buy GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare unit.

The Marmite and Dove soap business is 5% or 188.5p lower at 3748p amid fears that it may end up to having to pay as much as £60 billion, a price tag that would also increase the shares element of any proposal from the current £8.3 billion.

GlaxoSmithKline shares were 5% or 86.4p higher at 1727.4p as it used the Unilever approach as an opportunity to highlight expectations for the consumer healthcare arm to grow in the range of 4-6% over the medium term.

It said the Unilever price “fundamentally undervalued” the business ahead of plans for its demerger later this year.

The return of M&A activity provided a boost for the FTSE 100 index, which added 36.68 points to 7579.63.

Former Lloyds boss leaves Credit Suisse

08:12 , Graeme Evans

The resgination of former Lloyds boss António Horta-Osório as chairman of Credit Suisse follows his reported breaches of Swiss and UK quarantine rules.

He said: “I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally.

“I therefore believe that my resignation is in the interest of the bank and its stakeholders at this crucial time.”

He is being replaced as chairman by current board member Axel Lehmann.

Taylor Wimpey plots buyback

08:07 , Oscar Williams-Grut

Taylor Wimpey has told investors to expect a share buyback in the coming months after what CEO Pete Redfern called an “excellent” 2021.

In a trading update, the house builder said it “remains committed” to returning excess cash to shareholders and will announce a payout alongside full-year results in March.

“It is the Board’s current intention to return this cash by way of a share buyback, however the final method of return will be determined at the time of the full year results in light of prevailing circumstances,” the company said.

Taylor Wimpey had £837 million on its balance sheet at year end, up from £719 million a year earlier.

Payout plans come after a strong year for sales and completions. Home completions jumped by 47% to 14,087 as pandemic disruption eased. The company sold on average 0.91 homes per outlet per week, up from 0.76 in 2020, and the average selling price rose by 3% to £332,000. The company’s order book stood at £2.55 billion at the end of the year.

Taylor Wimpey said rising house prices “fully offset build cost inflation amidst wider industry pressure on the cost and availability of certain materials.”

China rates cut boosts Asia markets

07:49 , Graeme Evans

The health of China's economy provides a major focus for investors today after the release of GDP and retail sales figures was accompanied by a cut in borrowing costs.

The first reduction in the rate on medium-term loans since April 2020 came amid a slowdown in the fourth quarter rate of GDP to 4%.

The result was ahead of the 3.6% forecast but below the previous quarter's 4.9% after a period of uncertainty caused by Covid-19, supply chain disruption and the problems around debt-laden Evergrande and the wider property sector. Regulatory crackdowns by Chinese authorities have added to the pressure.

The Q4 performance meant China's economy expanded by 8.1% in 2021, the fastest growth in a decade following a Covid-hit figure of just 2.2% in 2020.

China also posted retail sales growth of 1.7% in December, the lowest figure since August 2020 and down on the 3.9% seen in the previous month and below expectations for 3.7%.

Asia markets were in positive territory after the cut in borrowing costs, while oil prices rallied with Brent crude over $86 a barrel.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 20 points higher at 7563.

Wall Street markets are closed for Martin Luther King Day, with the focus over the rest of the week set to be driven by US earnings and the latest UK inflation figure.