FTSE 100 Live: Unilever boss rules out major acquisitions, AstraZeneca posts results

City Staff
·5 min read
(ESI)
(ESI)

Unilever’s under-fire boss Alan Jope today called off his dealmaking efforts after the failure of a £50 billion pursuit of GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare brands.

Jope said shareholders had told him to focus on a more measured evolution of the company's portfolio, which includes the brands Marmite and Dove soap.

He has announced plans for a share buyback worth up to three billion euros and said there will be no major acquisitions in the foreseeable future. Results from Unilever showed the fastest underlying sales growth in nine years, but with prices driving much of the 4.5% increase.

AstraZeneca shares 3% higher, Relx falls 2%

09:00 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is barely changed at7645.28, although shares in heavyweight blue-chip stock AstraZeneca are up 3% or 242p to 8606p in the wake of full-year results.

Relx, the analytics and exhibitions buisness, fell 2% despite revealing full-year earnings per share growth of 17% and a 6% hike in its dividend.

Steve Clayton, Hargreaves Lansdown fund manager, said: “The market may feel that the company has simply matched but not beaten forecasts.

“But when you consider the increasing margin pressures being felt elsewhere, especially in non-digital businesses, Relx looks well set.”

Other big top flight movers included British Airways owner IAG, which continued its recent recovery by rising 2.5p to 177.5p.

The FTSE 250 was broadly flat after yesterday's strong session. Housebuilder Redrow and Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley were both 2% higher after results.

“No quick fix” for Unilever problems

08:49 , Graeme Evans

Unilever shares are down 3% to 3710p and remain well below where they were before last month's disclosure of the approach for Glaxo's consumer healthcare business.

As well as ruling out major acquisitions, Unilever said an organisational restructure will focus more on category-led units and result in cost savings of 600 million euros (£505.9 million) over two years.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said the company’s outlook for the year contains elements of both hope and caution with continued margin pressure from cost inflation offset by price rises leading to underlying sales growth of between 4.5% and 6.5%.

Hunter said: “The general view of the shares is for the moment undecided, with the market consensus of the shares being a hold, albeit a strong one.

“It remains to be seen whether Unilever’s fresh ambitions will result in generally improved sentiment towards the shares, although the initial reaction to the numbers is underwhelming as it is clear that there is no quick fix despite the proposed measures.”

Prudential boss steps down

08:28 , Graeme Evans

Prudential chief executive Mike Wells is to leave after seven years in the role and more than 25 years with the insurance group.

Wells has led the transformation of the FTSE 100-listed group into an Asia and Africa focused life and health insurer, including through the recent demerger of its Jackson Life business in the US.

His replacement will be based in Asia to reflect the new focus of the group.

Prudential chair Shriti Vadera said Wells had led the group through one of the most significant periods of change in its 174-year history, a period that included the pandemic, two demergers and a major equity raise on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Wells will leave shortly after the publication of the company's annual results on 9 March, with chief financial officer Mark FitzPatrick becoming interim boss.

AstraZeneca boss hails 2021 progress

08:08 , Graeme Evans

Chief executive Pascal Soriot said AstraZeneca remained on a “strong growth trajectory” as the pharma giant reported annual results today.

Core earnings per share rose 32% after revenues increased by 41% to $37.4 billion (£27.6 billion), which includes 3.9 billion dollars (£2.9 billion) in sales of its Covid-19 jab.

Astra said it had delivered on its promise of “broad and equitable access” to its Covid-19 vaccine, with 2.5 billion doses released for supply around the world.

Soriot also hailed Astra’s industry-leading R&D productivity and said sales of five medicines crossed new “blockbuster thresholds”.

The company completed the integration of US-based rare disease business Alexion in the year, but the impact of this acquisition contributed to Astra reporting a bottom-line loss of $265 million (£195 million).

US inflation figure to test market resolve

07:46 , Graeme Evans

Inflation figures showing an annual rate for the US consumer prices index of more than 7% will test the new-found resolve of Wall Street and other major markets.

This afternoon's release is expected to reveal a figure for January of about 7.2%, although some economists think the rate could be as high as 7.6%.

Core inflation is forecast to rise from 5.5% to 5.9%, but other recent leading indicators on prices have raised hopes that inflationary pressures are starting to ease.

US markets have been relatively calm ahead of the release, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 up 1% last night.

However, a bigger-than-expected number risks a return to January's volatility when tech and growth stocks were heavily sold on fears about faster-than-expected rises in interest rates.

Traders haven't rule out the possibility of a 0.5% hike by the Federal Reserve when policymakers meet next month.

European markets have benefited from the improved mood, with the FTSE 100 index closing at a two-year high last night and expected to stay at 7643 when trading resumes today.

The performance of London's top flight has been aided by the heavy weighting of commodity, energy and financial companies, whose strong pricing power has provided some protection against inflation pressures.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Medal hopes for Canada's Homan, Morris dashed with extra end loss to Italy in mixed doubles curling

    Mixed doubles curling duo Rachel Homan and John Morris' hopes of a Canadian Olympic title defence ended in heartbreaking fashion on Monday in Beijing with an 8-7 extra end loss to Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner. In what has been a dramatic 24 hours for the duo from Ottawa, the pressure fell on Homan to make the final throw of the game with the button open and a chance to score and win it to advance to the semifinals from the round robin. Her throw nestled up against the Italians'

  • 'Politics of grandeur': 2 Olympics and China's love of big

    BEIJING (AP) — Tiananmen Square. The Forbidden City. The Great Wall. The Three Gorges Dam. Dozens of high-end malls in Beijing. China has thousands of years of doing things in a really big way, reinforcing its perceived place in the world and the political power of its leaders — from emperors to Mao Zedong to the current leader, Xi Jinping. Beijing becoming the first city to hold both the Winter and Summer Olympics may not be a feature on the actual landscape. But it's in the same realm for the

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Saturday, Feb. 5

    BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Beijing Games: ___ BIATHLON MIXED RELAY Norway won gold in the biathlon mixed relay, beating France and the Russian team in the first biathlon event of the Beijing Olympics. Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway, Quentin Fillon Maillet of France and Eduard Latypov of the Russian team left the range close together after the last round of shooting and raced for position until the final stretch, when Boe sprinted for the win. Norway, w

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near. Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women's slopestyle event but couldn't crack the top three of a highly competitive field. Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished well back in 10th

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: Canadian curler Lisa Weagle is ready for anything in Beijing

    Here's how life works for Lisa Weagle, a curler at the pinnacle of the sport: sometimes she's the lead, and an undisputed force in that capacity, and sometimes she's an alternate, as she happens to be for Jennifer Jones' team at the Beijing Olympics. For Weagle, there is no difference in the approach or commitment, whichever role she lands. The fifth member of Jones' powerhouse crew, along with Kaitlyn Lawes, Jocelyne Peterman, and Dawn McEwen, Weagle brings her own mindset regarding previous Ol