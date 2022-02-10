FTSE 100 Live: Unilever boss rules out major acquisitions, AstraZeneca posts results

(ESI)

Unilever’s under-fire boss Alan Jope today called off his dealmaking efforts after the failure of a £50 billion pursuit of GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare brands.

Jope said shareholders had told him to focus on a more measured evolution of the company's portfolio, which includes the brands Marmite and Dove soap.

He has announced plans for a share buyback worth up to three billion euros and said there will be no major acquisitions in the foreseeable future. Results from Unilever showed the fastest underlying sales growth in nine years, but with prices driving much of the 4.5% increase.

AstraZeneca shares 3% higher, Relx falls 2%

09:00 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is barely changed at7645.28, although shares in heavyweight blue-chip stock AstraZeneca are up 3% or 242p to 8606p in the wake of full-year results.

Relx, the analytics and exhibitions buisness, fell 2% despite revealing full-year earnings per share growth of 17% and a 6% hike in its dividend.

Steve Clayton, Hargreaves Lansdown fund manager, said: “The market may feel that the company has simply matched but not beaten forecasts.

“But when you consider the increasing margin pressures being felt elsewhere, especially in non-digital businesses, Relx looks well set.”

Other big top flight movers included British Airways owner IAG, which continued its recent recovery by rising 2.5p to 177.5p.

The FTSE 250 was broadly flat after yesterday's strong session. Housebuilder Redrow and Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley were both 2% higher after results.

“No quick fix” for Unilever problems

08:49 , Graeme Evans

Unilever shares are down 3% to 3710p and remain well below where they were before last month's disclosure of the approach for Glaxo's consumer healthcare business.

As well as ruling out major acquisitions, Unilever said an organisational restructure will focus more on category-led units and result in cost savings of 600 million euros (£505.9 million) over two years.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said the company’s outlook for the year contains elements of both hope and caution with continued margin pressure from cost inflation offset by price rises leading to underlying sales growth of between 4.5% and 6.5%.

Hunter said: “The general view of the shares is for the moment undecided, with the market consensus of the shares being a hold, albeit a strong one.

“It remains to be seen whether Unilever’s fresh ambitions will result in generally improved sentiment towards the shares, although the initial reaction to the numbers is underwhelming as it is clear that there is no quick fix despite the proposed measures.”

Prudential boss steps down

08:28 , Graeme Evans

Prudential chief executive Mike Wells is to leave after seven years in the role and more than 25 years with the insurance group.

Wells has led the transformation of the FTSE 100-listed group into an Asia and Africa focused life and health insurer, including through the recent demerger of its Jackson Life business in the US.

His replacement will be based in Asia to reflect the new focus of the group.

Prudential chair Shriti Vadera said Wells had led the group through one of the most significant periods of change in its 174-year history, a period that included the pandemic, two demergers and a major equity raise on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Wells will leave shortly after the publication of the company's annual results on 9 March, with chief financial officer Mark FitzPatrick becoming interim boss.

AstraZeneca boss hails 2021 progress

08:08 , Graeme Evans

Chief executive Pascal Soriot said AstraZeneca remained on a “strong growth trajectory” as the pharma giant reported annual results today.

Core earnings per share rose 32% after revenues increased by 41% to $37.4 billion (£27.6 billion), which includes 3.9 billion dollars (£2.9 billion) in sales of its Covid-19 jab.

Astra said it had delivered on its promise of “broad and equitable access” to its Covid-19 vaccine, with 2.5 billion doses released for supply around the world.

Soriot also hailed Astra’s industry-leading R&D productivity and said sales of five medicines crossed new “blockbuster thresholds”.

The company completed the integration of US-based rare disease business Alexion in the year, but the impact of this acquisition contributed to Astra reporting a bottom-line loss of $265 million (£195 million).

US inflation figure to test market resolve

07:46 , Graeme Evans

Inflation figures showing an annual rate for the US consumer prices index of more than 7% will test the new-found resolve of Wall Street and other major markets.

This afternoon's release is expected to reveal a figure for January of about 7.2%, although some economists think the rate could be as high as 7.6%.

Core inflation is forecast to rise from 5.5% to 5.9%, but other recent leading indicators on prices have raised hopes that inflationary pressures are starting to ease.

US markets have been relatively calm ahead of the release, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 up 1% last night.

However, a bigger-than-expected number risks a return to January's volatility when tech and growth stocks were heavily sold on fears about faster-than-expected rises in interest rates.

Traders haven't rule out the possibility of a 0.5% hike by the Federal Reserve when policymakers meet next month.

European markets have benefited from the improved mood, with the FTSE 100 index closing at a two-year high last night and expected to stay at 7643 when trading resumes today.

The performance of London's top flight has been aided by the heavy weighting of commodity, energy and financial companies, whose strong pricing power has provided some protection against inflation pressures.