FTSE 100 Live: Unemployment rate rises to 3.7%, US inflation seen lower

(Evening Standard)

The UK unemployment rate today rose to 3.7% as official figures also showed no let up in the squeeze on real-terms wages.

Growth in average total pay and regular pay excluding bonuses both stood at 6.1% in the August to October period, representing a fall in real terms of 2.7%.

Later today, figures from the US economy are expected show a further drop in the annual inflation rate to around 7.3%.

Europe’s biggest life sciences lab building could be coming to Canary Wharf

08:40 , Michael Hunter

Bankers in Canary Wharf may soon be getting a new kind of neighbour, after plans were submitted to build Europe’s biggest life sciences building among the skyscrapers of London’s second financial sector.

A detailed application has been submitted to build a 23-storey tower which provide a “vertical campus” of over 820,000 square feet, capable of housing laboratories on every floor. The company behind the proposals, specialist real estate firm Kadans Science Partner, has formed a joint venture with Canary Wharf for the project. It says the building will also be the most technologically advanced of its kind in Europe.

Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, the architects of Shanghai’s World Financial Centre and Tokyo’s Sky Mile Tower, the building, if approved, will go up at Canary Wharf’s North Quay

Wage growth adds to BoE rates rise pressure

08:36 , Graeme Evans

A fall in the number of job vacancies to 1.19 million for the three months to November today provided further evidence of a gradual loosening in the labour market.

However, upward pressure on inflation generated from wages continues to increase after growth in average earnings excluding bonuses went from 5.7% in September to 6.4% in October.

The signs of accelerating wage growth are likely to complicate this week’s deliberations by the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee (MPC).

Capital Economics said: “This is the second data release in two days that might increase the chances of the MPC repeating November’s 0.75 hike, instead of delivering the smaller 0.5% rise that we and most others are expecting, on Thursday.”

US inflation seen at 7.3%, FTSE 100 higher

07:53 , Graeme Evans

US inflation figures due later are expected to show a further fall in the consumer prices index, with Wall Street looking for a year-on-year reading of 7.3%.

The previous month’s lower-than-expected result of 7.7% gave a significant boost to US shares by raising the prospect that interest rates are nearing their peak.

The next decision by the US Federal Reserve is due tomorrow, with policymakers expected to follow four consecutive 0.75% increases with a rise of 0.5%.

More evidence that inflation is falling back will boost hopes that US interest rates may eventually peak at around 5% early next year.

Uncertainty created by the US economic calendar meant the FTSE 100 index fell 0.4% yesterday but CMC Markets expects a recovery of 20 points to 7466 this morning.

Job vacancies fall, pay growth hits 6.1%

07:37 , Graeme Evans

The UK unemployment rate of 3.7% in the three months to October was 0.1% higher than the previous three-month period, but 0.3% down on pre-pandemic levels. It was in line with City forecasts.

Economic inactivity was estimated at 21.5%, some 0.2% lower than the previous three-month period as the Office for National Statistics reported a return to the workforce by those who previously considered themselves to be retired.

Growth in average total pay and regular pay excluding bonuses both rose 6.1% on a year earlier in the August to October period. This is the strongest growth rate seen outside of the pandemic, but still represents a fall in real terms of 2.7%.

The number of job vacancies in September to November was 1.19 million, which represents a decrease of 65,000 from June to August.

London-based tech firm Beamery hits unicorn status after $50 million funding round

07:25 , Simon Hunt

London has added yet another tech unicorn to its growing list after AI-based talent management firm Beamery completed a $50 million (£41 million) funding round valuing it at over $1 billion.

The Shoreditch-based firm, which uses artificial intelligence to help businesses identify and plug workforce skills gaps via training programmes, plans to use the funding to expand product development and add more recruits to its 400-strong workforce, the majority of which is based in the UK.

The funding makes the firm the latest in a growing number of London-based tech companies that have defied economic gloom and achieved unicorn status in 2022, including fintech firm Paddle and Euan Blair’s online education platform Multiverse. The UK created the most unicorns in Europe in 2021, with over 23 billion euros invested in 41 separate billion-dollar businesses.

