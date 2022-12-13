FTSE 100 Live: Unemployment rate rises to 3.7%, US inflation seen lower

City Staff
·4 min read
(Evening Standard)
(Evening Standard)

The UK unemployment rate today rose to 3.7% as official figures also showed no let up in the squeeze on real-terms wages.

Growth in average total pay and regular pay excluding bonuses both stood at 6.1% in the August to October period, representing a fall in real terms of 2.7%.

Later today, figures from the US economy are expected show a further drop in the annual inflation rate to around 7.3%.

Europe’s biggest life sciences lab building could be coming to Canary Wharf

08:40 , Michael Hunter

Bankers in Canary Wharf may soon be getting a new kind of neighbour, after plans were submitted to build Europe’s biggest life sciences building among the skyscrapers of London’s second financial sector.

A detailed application has been submitted to build a 23-storey tower which provide a “vertical campus” of over 820,000 square feet, capable of housing laboratories on every floor. The company behind the proposals, specialist real estate firm Kadans Science Partner, has formed a joint venture with Canary Wharf for the project. It says the building will also be the most technologically advanced of its kind in Europe.

Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, the architects of Shanghai’s World Financial Centre and Tokyo’s Sky Mile Tower, the building, if approved, will go up at Canary Wharf’s North Quay

Wage growth adds to BoE rates rise pressure

08:36 , Graeme Evans

A fall in the number of job vacancies to 1.19 million for the three months to November today provided further evidence of a gradual loosening in the labour market.

However, upward pressure on inflation generated from wages continues to increase after growth in average earnings excluding bonuses went from 5.7% in September to 6.4% in October.

The signs of accelerating wage growth are likely to complicate this week’s deliberations by the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee (MPC).

Capital Economics said: “This is the second data release in two days that might increase the chances of the MPC repeating November’s 0.75 hike, instead of delivering the smaller 0.5% rise that we and most others are expecting, on Thursday.”

US inflation seen at 7.3%, FTSE 100 higher

07:53 , Graeme Evans

US inflation figures due later are expected to show a further fall in the consumer prices index, with Wall Street looking for a year-on-year reading of 7.3%.

The previous month’s lower-than-expected result of 7.7% gave a significant boost to US shares by raising the prospect that interest rates are nearing their peak.

The next decision by the US Federal Reserve is due tomorrow, with policymakers expected to follow four consecutive 0.75% increases with a rise of 0.5%.

More evidence that inflation is falling back will boost hopes that US interest rates may eventually peak at around 5% early next year.

Uncertainty created by the US economic calendar meant the FTSE 100 index fell 0.4% yesterday but CMC Markets expects a recovery of 20 points to 7466 this morning.

Job vacancies fall, pay growth hits 6.1%

07:37 , Graeme Evans

The UK unemployment rate of 3.7% in the three months to October was 0.1% higher than the previous three-month period, but 0.3% down on pre-pandemic levels. It was in line with City forecasts.

Economic inactivity was estimated at 21.5%, some 0.2% lower than the previous three-month period as the Office for National Statistics reported a return to the workforce by those who previously considered themselves to be retired.

Growth in average total pay and regular pay excluding bonuses both rose 6.1% on a year earlier in the August to October period. This is the strongest growth rate seen outside of the pandemic, but still represents a fall in real terms of 2.7%.

The number of job vacancies in September to November was 1.19 million, which represents a decrease of 65,000 from June to August.

London-based tech firm Beamery hits unicorn status after $50 million funding round

07:25 , Simon Hunt

London has added yet another tech unicorn to its growing list after AI-based talent management firm Beamery completed a $50 million (£41 million) funding round valuing it at over $1 billion.

The Shoreditch-based firm, which uses artificial intelligence to help businesses identify and plug workforce skills gaps via training programmes, plans to use the funding to expand product development and add more recruits to its 400-strong workforce, the majority of which is based in the UK.

The funding makes the firm the latest in a growing number of London-based tech companies that have defied economic gloom and achieved unicorn status in 2022, including fintech firm Paddle and Euan Blair’s online education platform Multiverse. The UK created the most unicorns in Europe in 2021, with over 23 billion euros invested in 41 separate billion-dollar businesses.

read more here

Latest Stories

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Lionel Messi's masterful approach leads Argentina into World Cup semifinal vs. Croatia

    Chris Jones is in Qatar covering the men's World Cup for CBC Sports. This men's World Cup, the soccer itself, has bordered on unbelievable. All four quarter-finals were thrilling and desperate, two decided by penalties, two by a single goal. Given a thousand moments of drama and grace, one still stands out. It was a pass. Louis van Gaal, the head coach for the Netherlands, 71 years old and plain spoken, had been pressed the day before his team faced Argentina — more specifically, before his team

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout and Connor Dewar broke the Vancouver Canucks' back with a short-handed goal as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-0 victory to end a two-game losing skid. “It’s a relief,” said Gustavsson, who was playing in his 37th career game after being traded to the Wild in July from the Ottawa Senators. “It was really nice. “It’s been close. You set a few small goals along the way. I wanted to win in the NHL and now we’ve got a shutout. Now w

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Jaromir Jagr forced into action at age 50 after illness decimates team he owns

    NHL legend Jaromir Jagr can still put up points in pro hockey at the age of 50.

  • A friendly shawarma shop unwittingly serves up comfort during a difficult World Cup

    Chris Jones is in Qatar covering the men's World Cup for CBC Sports. People who spend a lot of time on the road develop coping strategies. One of the lessons I've learned — from astronauts, actually — is that you can't fight your environment. You need to accept the new rules, new rhythms, of your temporary home and adapt to them. It's never the other way around. This has been a strange World Cup for a host of reasons. Normally, the tournament is held across an entire country, so you're constantl

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Crosby scores twice, Letang returns as Penguins beat Sabres

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals, defenseman Kris Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell also scored to help the Penguins win their fifth straight and improve to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games. Casey DeSmith, making his first start in six games, stopped 37 shots as Pittsburgh completed a sweep of the home-and-home series after also winning 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo on