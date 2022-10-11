FTSE 100 Live: Unemployment rate dips to 3.5%, pay squeeze continues

(Evening Standard)

The UK unemployment rate remains at its lowest in nearly 50 years after figures today showed a dip to 3.5% in the three months to August.

However, the number of people in employment fell by 109,000 over the previous quarter amid a rise in those not looking for work.

Growth in regular pay excluding bonuses was 5.4% in June to August, meaning another big fall in real terms when adjusted for inflation.

YouGov may win investor approval ratings after jump in profits

07:44 , Simon Hunt

Investor approval ratings of YouGov are likely to be higher today after the polling company posted a 34% rise in profits.

The firm, co-founded by Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi, saw sales grow 31% to £221 million in the year to July, while pre-tax profits topped £34 million.

The London-based business said its sales had been resilient despite turbulent market conditions, and it was optimistic for the months ahead.

YouGov boss Stephan Shakespeare said: Our growth in the reported year has continued to accelerate, and we achieved further margin improvement and robust cash generation during the period.

Demand for YouGov’s products and services remains strong and we continue to win new clients while expanding our relationships with existing clients.

Sterling at $1.10, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:32 , Graeme Evans

Sterling continues to struggle against the strengthening US dollar, falling 0.6% to just above $1.10 in the wake of today’s UK unemployment figures.

The 10-year gilt yield, which rose yesterday despite the Bank of England increasing its maximum daily bond purchases to £10 billion, was little changed on yesterday’s level at 4.47%.

Bond markets are likely to remain choppy until the chancellor unveils his medium-term fiscal plan, the date of which was yesterday brought forward to 31 October.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to fall another 32 points to 6927 this morning, having lost 0.5% in the previous session after Wall Street confidence was hit by expectations for another big hike in US interest rates.

Story continues

US markets last night closed lower for the fourth session in a row, with traders focused on Thursday’s inflation report for further indications on the potential peak for US rates.

Marston’s pubs looks to World Cup for bounce-back

07:24 , Simon Hunt

Pun chain Marston’s continues to lag behind its pre-pandemic performance as it posted annual sales that came in 1% behind pre-pandemic levels.

The firm warned electricity prices in recent weeks had been higher than anticipated as a result of a ‘volatile market’. There were some signs of green shoots, though, with sales in recent weeks 4% above 2019 levels and hopes for a World Cup boost later in the year.

Marston’s boss Andrew Andrea said: Marston’s has a long-term capital structure which is well suited to the current market environment and we remain committed to our debt reduction strategy with which we continue to make progress. We are managing cost inflation well with food, drink and energy costs covered for the immediate future.”