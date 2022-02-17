FTSE 100 Live: Ukraine worries continue, Reckitt Benckiser posts results

(ESI)

Uncertainty over the movement of Russian troops on Ukraine's border means European markets are back under pressure.

The FTSE 100 index is set to fall after the US said 7,000 extra personnel have arrived in recent days, disputing Russia's claim to have sent some troops back to their bases. Despite the uncertainty, Brent crude has fallen back amid speculation that Iran is close to a nuclear deal that could result in the return of its supplies.

Today's session in London has seen results from Dettol and Strepsils business Reckitt Benckiser and fellow blue-chip Standard Chartered.

Ukraine and Fed minutes in focus

07:41 , Graeme Evans

Uncertainty over developments in Ukraine will weigh on European markets today, with the FTSE 100 index set to fall 33 points to 7570.

Russia's claims that it has returned some troops to their bases has been disputed after a senior US official said 7,000 extra personnel have arrived in recent days.

Markets fell sharply on Monday, only to recover on hopes that Russia was taking steps towards de-escalation.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said the claims and counter-claims mean markets are increasingly becoming susceptible to headline risk.

He said this week's decline in oil prices towards $93.50 a barrel suggested markets are leaning towards giving Russia the benefit of the doubt. However, some of oil’s weakness is due to signs that Iran is close to a nuclear deal that could result in the return of its supplies.

The other main interest for traders has been last night's release of minutes from the most recent meeting of the US Federal Reserve, which confirmed that policymakers will soon tighten monetary policy.

Markets are currently split between whether the Fed will move by 0.25% or 0.5% in March, but the minutes showed no significant lobbying for the bigger rates rise.