FTSE 100 Live: Ukraine fears trigger market slide, oil at $95 a barrel

European stock markets have fallen sharply as investors react to America's warning of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Benchmarks in France and Germany are down by 3% and the FTSE 100 index fell 2%, with travel stocks among those under pressure and Russia-focused steel and mining company Evraz down by a third in value.

The price of Brent crude rose to a seven-year high above $95 a barrel, adding to cost-of-living pressures in the UK economy.

FTSE 100 slides 1.5%

08:33 , Graeme Evans

Fears of an imminent invasion of Ukraine have sent shares sharply lower, with the FTSE 100 index down 1.5% or 115 points from last week's two-year high to stand at 7547.

Shares in Russia-focused steel and mining company Evraz lost a third of their value in the top flight, while British Airways owner IAG fell by more than 7%.

The FTSE 250 index is down 1.6%, with Wizz Air the biggest faller after declining 8%.

The sell-off came as Hargreaves Lansdown said UK investor confidence appeared to be faltering in the face of Ukraine developments and the surge in inflation.

Its monthly survey of clients showed that confidence in the UK has fallen by 11% this month, the biggest drop of any global region.

Hargreaves Lansdown's senior investment analyst Susannah Streeter said: ‘Energy markets are clearly on edge and if supplies are threatened there is a risk oil will shoot up even higher, adding to price pressures for companies.”

Big week for UK economic updates

08:13 , Graeme Evans

Wednesday's UK inflation figure for January is forecast to hold steady at around 5.4% or 5.5%, but given recent events there's a good chance of an upside surprise.

And the 54% rise in utility prices on April 1 means the consumer prices index (CPI) will eventually jump to 7.5%, in line with last week's bigger-than-expected 40-year high for US inflation.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said recent trends suggest that where US inflation goes, UK inflation will soon follow.

“This usually happens because the economic cycles in the US and the UK tend to be closely aligned and as inflation in both economies is influenced by the same global factors. But it is striking how over the past year inflation in the UK has followed inflation in the US with a lag of about six months.”

Capital Economics thinks that UK interest rates will rise to a peak of 2% in this cycle, perhaps in 2023. That'a a bit more than the peak rate of 1.75%-2% priced into financial markets, partly due to its view that price and wage pressures will linger into 2023.

Dales expects the labour market to remain tight for most of this year and next, although the lingering effects of the end of the furlough scheme and impact of Omicron will probably mean a fall in December employment when numbers are released on Tuesday.

Base effects are likely to result in the rate of earnings growth easing from 4.2% to 3.8%, ensuring that real wage growth is still negative.

FTSE 100 lower amid Ukraine tensions

07:43 , Graeme Evans

The latest seven-year high for Brent crude comes amid fears that supplies could be disrupted by potential sanctions should Russia invade Ukraine. The fears add to ongoing industry pressures as OPEC+ members struggle to meet their monthly target to increase production by 400,000 barrels a day.

The ongoing tensions in Ukraine caused the 10-year US bond yield to fall back to 1.95%, having gone through the 2% threshold last week after US interest rate expectations were lifted by a bigger-than-expected inflation figure of 7.5%.

The Nikkei fell 2% today as investors in Japan tracked the Wall Street sell-off prior to the weekend. Wednesday's release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting should provide more insight into the likely pace of rate hikes in the US in 2022.

In the UK, the speed of action by the Bank of England may hinge on this week's economic data, with inflation figures on Wednesday due to show the consumer prices index reached 5.5% in January. Unemployment and wage figures are also due on Tuesday.

The FTSE 100 index finished higher for a second week in a row on Friday, but CMC Markets is forecasting the top flight to open 45 points lower at 7,616 today.