FTSE 100 Live 12 December: UK unemployment remains at 4.2%, shares seen higher

Telco and share platforms under pressure, Royal Mail shares jump

08:29 , Graeme Evans

London’s FTSE 100 index has risen 0.4% or 29.82 points higher at 7574.71, with AstraZeneca among the risers after it announced plans to buy clinical-stage vaccine business Icosavax in a $1.1 billion deal.

Astra shares rose 76p to 10,712p, alongside strong performances in the mining sector after Rio Tinto lifted 102p to 5583p and Antofagasta by 21.5p to 1557.5p.

Telecoms stocks came under pressure after Ofcom proposed a ban on inflation-linked mid-contract price rises. Shares in Vodafone fell a penny to a fresh record low of 67.5p, while EE owner BT Group lost 4% or 5p to 126.3p.

Meanwhile, shares in FTSE 100-listed Hargreaves Lansdown fell by around 8% after Financial Conduct Authority warned pension providers and stockbroking platforms over how they deal with the interest earned by customers on cash balances on their accounts,

The FTSE 250 index was broadly unchanged, with AJ Bell down 6% or 18.7p to 292.9p and Interactive Investor owner Abrdn off 5p to 176p.

One of the best performing mid-caps was Royal Mail owner International Distributions Services, which jumped 6% or 13.7p to 255.9p.

Watchdog eyes 'double dipping' at brokers of interest on customers' cash balances

07:56 , Michael Hunter

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned pension providers and stockbroking platforms over how they deal with the interest earned by customers on cash balances on their accounts,

After the end of the era of low interest rates, cash balances left on self-invested pension plans (SIPPs) and other platforms run by brokers have become potential earners.

The FCA found that of 42 firms it surveyed, a majority retained some of the interest earned on cash balances, "which may not reasonably reflect the cost to firms of managing the cash."

And since some also charge a fee to customers for the cash being held, the practice is known as "double dipping".

It was highlighted last month in research by The Standard and SCM Direct, which found that brokers were raking in £1.3 billion a year from paying zero or derisory rates of interest on the cash those investors hold on account.

Sheldon Mills, Executive Director of Consumers and Competition at the FCA said:

"Rising rates mean greater returns on cash. Investment platforms and SIPP operators need now to ensure how much of the interest they retain and, for those who are double dipping, how much they're charging customers holding cash, results in fair value. If they cannot make that case, they need to make changes.

"If they don't, we'll intervene."

CMA launches Unilever 'greenwashing' probe

07:45 , Daniel O'Boyle

The competition watchdog is to launch a probe into consumer goods giant Unilever, to find out whether some of its claims are “greenwashing”.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began looking into potential greenwashing in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, worth £140 billion, in January.

Today, it said the Marmite-to-Lynx giant has made a number of claims that “appear vague and broad, and may mislead shoppers regarding the environmental impact of those products”. In addition, it said some of Unilever’s claims are “ presented in a way that may exaggerate how 'natural' the product is, and so may create an inaccurate or misleading impression”.

The CMA also highlighted the use of imagery like green leaves, which it said could mislead consumers about the environmental impact of certain goods.

Ofcom to ban inflation-linked mid-contract price rises

07:34 , Simon Hunt

Ofcom is proposing a ban on inflation-linked telecoms contract rises.

The Media regulator is set to introduce a new rule requiring that any price written into a customer’s contract would need to be set out in pounds and pence, prominently and transparently, at the point of sale, instead of an inflation-linked percentage increase.

Ofcom said: "Inflation-linked mid-contract price rise terms can cause substantial amounts of consumer harm by complicating the process of shopping for a deal, limiting consumer engagement, and making competition less effective as a result.

"These terms also require customers to unfairly assume the risk and burden of financial uncertainty from inflation, with tangible impacts on their ability to manage costs at a time when household budgets are already stretched to the limit."

AstraZeneca buys Icosavax in $1.1 billion deal

07:24 , Simon Hunt

AstraZeneca has entered into an agreement to acquire US-based clinical-stage vaccine business Icosavax in a $1.1 billion deal.

The British pharma giant is particularly interested in Icosavax's IVX-A12 vaccine, which targets major causes of severe respiratory infection and hospitalisation in adults 60 years of age and older and those with chronic conditions such as cardiovascular, renal and respiratory disease.

The deal represents a 43% premium to Icosavax's closing share price on the Nasdaq yesterday.

Iskra Reic, Executive Vice President, Vaccines & Immune Therapies, AstraZeneca, said: "With the addition of Icosavax's Phase III-ready lead asset to our late-stage pipeline, we will have a differentiated, advanced investigational vaccine, and a platform for further development of combination vaccines against respiratory viruses."

(Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

Jobs and wages numbers avoid nasty surprises into last Bank of England interest rate meeting of 2023

07:21 , Michael Hunter

Economic data that will help shape the Bank of England's looming decision on interest rates this week have landed in line with expectations today.

Average earnings for October rose by 7.3%, a tad under the 7.4% expected, which will make welcome reading among policy makers, especially due to the direction of the move: it was down from the 8% reading last time.

The Monetary Policy Committee is poised to leave rates on hold at 5.25% for the third consecutive meeting on Thursday, amid a growing sense that the next move, sometime next year, will be a cut.

That outlook comes with the City on watch for signs that the long fight against inflation – which at 4.6% is still above the BOE's official 2% target – could give way to moves to stimulate growth in the UK's stuttering economy.

While the number of people claiming jobless benefits in November rose by 16,000, more than the 15,000 expected, the unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%, as expected.

US inflation in focus, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:16 , Graeme Evans

US inflation figures are set to be released this afternoon, providing a major test to speculation that interest rates have peaked and are set to fall in 2024.

Economists expect a reading of 3.1% for November, which compares with 3.2% the previous month. The core inflation rate is set to remain unchanged at 4%.

On Wall Street last night, traders were in a relaxed mood ahead of the figures and tomorrow’s Federal Reserve policy announcement.

Amid hopes of a soft landing in the US economy, the S&P 500 index edged up 0.4% to set a new 20-month high and take gains for the year to over 20%.

That’s in sharp contrast to the performance of the FTSE 100 index, which finished slightly lower last night and is broadly unchanged for the year. CMC Markets expects London’s top flight to open 13 points higher at 7558 today.

Asia markets are all in positive territory, led by a rise of 1.2% for the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong.

