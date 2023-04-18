FTSE 100 Live: UK unemployment ticks up to 3.8%, THG results, Liontrust update

(Evening Standard)

The ONS is set to publish unemployment statistics for the three months to February this morning.

For the previous period ending in January, the rate was 3.7 per cent, as it had been in each of the three prior periods. City experts expect the unemployment rate stay at 3.7 per cent for yet another month.

Elsewhere, a nummber of companies will post financial results, including ecommerce retailer and acquisition target The Hut Group, as well as City Pub Group and Easyjet.

Earnings growth fuels rates rise speculation

07:54 , Graeme Evans

A bigger-than-expected 5.9% rise in UK earnings in today’s labour market report has heaped more pressure on the Bank of England ahead of its May policy meeting.

The annual earnings growth including bonuses for the three months to February compared with City forecasts of 5.1%, However it remains significantly below the most recent inflation rate of 10.4% as the real-terms pay squeeze continues to hit households.

The figure and evidence of a tight labour market will concern monetary policymakers as they look for signs that inflation is coming back under control after a series of interest rate rises.

Saatchi pays £10.8 million to fight off takeover bids

07:53 , Daniel O'Boyle

Marketing giant M&C Saatchi spent £10.8 million fending off two takeover bids last year.

Advanced Computer Software founder Vin Murria and Next Fifteen Communications had both hoped to buy the business founded by Maurice and Charles Saatchi in the 1990s, with the Saatchi board approving a $390 million offer from Next 15. However, after Next 15’s share price fell, the board withdrew its approval, but the group continued to try to strike a deal before giving up in October.

The near-£11 million cost for Saatchi of fending off those bids meant that although its headline profit was at a record high, its final bottom-line figure was down to £5.4 million.

The announcement comes as many London-listed firms appear to be targets for takeovers by US private equity.

Wise beats guidance in 2022-23

07:41 , Daniel O'Boyle

Wise reported income for the year to 31 March of £964 million, ahead of its previous expectations.

The fintech giant expected income - which represents revenue plus interest income - to grow by between 68% and 72% for the year, but the final figure instead represents 73% growth.

“At Wise we are focused on our mission of building money without borders and bringing faster, fairer options to more people and businesses around the world,” CEO Kristo Käärmann said. “To deliver on this mission we're building a resilient, profitable business that our customers can trust to be here for them through good times and through the challenges of a more uncertain macroeconomic environment.

“Our financial results this quarter show great progress on our mission.”

Markets higher after robust US earnings

07:38 , Graeme Evans

A robust start to the US earnings season meant a calm session for Wall Street markets yesterday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index both 0.3% higher. The FTSE 100 index is also forecast by IG Index to open 15 higher at 7895.

Bank of America pointed out yesterday that 90% of the early reporters had beaten earnings forecasts in the first week of results covering the first quarter.

Most of the figures have been from the financial sector, with this week seeing results broaden to other sectors as Netflix is due to report after tonight’s closing bell and electric car maker Tesla the following evening.

Despite the signs of a resilient first quarter, UBS warned this week that it may take time for headwinds such as tighter lending standards and higher interest rates to show up in corporate fundamentals.

Mark Haefele, UBS’s Global Wealth Management chief investment officer, said: “While the upcoming earnings season may not weigh on market sentiment, we still see reasons for investors to remain cautious on US equities this year.”

GSK unveils £1.6 billion deal to buy Canadian medicine maker Bellus Health

07:37 , Michael Hunter

FTSE 100 pharmaceutical company GSK is spending £1.6 billion to acquire US medicine maker Bellus Health and its potential blockbuster drug to treat chronic coughs.

The deal is one of the biggest deals involving a London-listed company so far this year.

GSK said the $2 billon, $14.75-per share offer will strengthen its pipeline for speciality respiratory medicines. There are global estimates that 28 million people suffer from chronic coughs, with 10 million having symptoms for over a year, the company said. Bellus’s Camlipixant drug is seen as one of the best remedies and is expected to hit the market in 2026.

Luke Miels, chief commercial officer, GSK, said: “his proposed acquisition complements our portfolio of specialty medicines and builds on our expertise in respiraton”

The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

Unemployment remains low by historic standards

07:19 , Simon Hunt

Despite stagnant economic growth, unemployment in 2023 remains around the lowest level seen in the 21st century.

In fact, you have to go back as far as 1973 to find lower rates of unemployment in the UK.

Jane Gratton, Head of People Policy at the British Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Government needs to fix the people problem in the economy if it is to have any hope of boosting growth.

“When firms cannot recruit and train from the local labour market, and where national shortages are crippling sectors of the economy, they must have access to skills and labour from outside the UK. We need a pragmatic approach to immigration policy - that ensures the Shortage Occupations List accurately reflects the reality on the ground.”

Cineworld ends marketing for ‘Rest of World’ business after inadequate proposals

07:10 , Simon Hunt

Bankrupt Cineworld has said it will cease marketing its cinemas outside the UK and US after failing to receive any suitable offers.

The UK-based cinema chain said it had received proposals “ from a number of prospective counterparties, however the proposals did not meet the value level required by the Group’s lenders.”

The company, which entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, said it expected to emerge from Chapter 11 later this year and its cinemas would continue to operate as normal worldwide during its planned restructuring.

China GDP beats hopes, oil prices rise

07:07 , Graeme Evans

China’s recovery from Covid lockdowns is happening at a faster than expected pace after figures today showed that its economy expanded by 4.5% in the first quarter of 2023.

This follows a rate of 2.9% the previous three months and compares with market forecasts for growth of 4%. Oil prices rallied on the back of the robust update, with Brent crude trading above $85 a barrel this morning.

Separate figures from the world’s second largest economy also revealed a two-year high for retail sales growth and a five-month high for industrial output.

China expects its economy to grow by 5.5% this year, having missed targets for 2022 by a considerable margin after Covid lockdowns limited expansion to 3%.

Unemployment rate ticks up to 3.8%

07:04 , Daniel O'Boyle

The unemployment rate for December 2022 to February 2023 ticked up slightly, by 0.1 percentage points to 3.8%.

The rate had held steady at 3.7% in each of the previous four months at 3.7%, and was excpected to do the same.

The amount of vacancies also fell, which the ONS said “reflects uncertainty across industries”.

“With the number of people neither working nor looking for a job down again, there were rises in both those in work and those actively looking for a job,” ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said. “However, while the group outside the labour market – termed ‘economically inactive’ – fell, the number among them who were long-term sick rose to a new record high.”

