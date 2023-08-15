FTSE 100 Live: ‘Pay growing fastest since records began’, unemployment up to 4.2%

(Evening Standard)

The UK unemployment rate rose to 4.2% in JUne, it was revealed today, despite expectations that it would remain at 4%.

But markets may pay closer attension to the latest wage growth figures, which showed salaries rising well beyond expectations at 8.2%, or 7.8% when bonuses are excluded. The Bank of England already said that salaries are rising too quickly to keep inflation under control even when they were rising at much lower rates.

Another key indicator of inflation will come from market research firm Kantar, which is set to publish the latest figures on supermarket price rises. Food inflation soared in the spring, but appeared to be coming back to earth in June.

Nvidia leads Wall Street tech rebound, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:15 , Graeme Evans

A return to form by Wall Street’s technology sector last night helped the Nasdaq Composite to close 1% higher and the S&P 500 by 0.5%.

Semiconductor firm Nvidia rose 7% after its shares were kept in Morgan Stanley’s “top pick” bracket, a move that boosted confidence in other mega-cap tech names.

The narrow nature of Wall Street’s rally was highlighted by the performance of Dow Jones Industrial Average, which closed Monday’s session broadly unchanged.

The FTSE 100 index finished 17 points lower yesterday as mining companies and Asia-focused stocks were unsettled by the ongoing storms in China’s property sector.

The Hang Seng index and Shanghai Composite traded in the red despite this morning’s unexpected rates cut by the People’s Bank of China but CMC Markets expects London’s top flight to open 14 points higher at 7521.

Unemployment and wage growth both rise faster than expected

07:06 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK unemployment rose to 4.2% in June, ahead of expectations, while soaring wages mean more interest rate pain could be on the way.

Analysts had expected the rate of unemployment to remain at 4%, but the rise suggests that the latest cycle of rate hikes is starting to put Britons out of work.

However, wages are continuing to rise at a pace that the Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey has warned is too fast to keep inflaton under control. Latest figures show wages icluding bonuses were up by 8.2%. Excluding bonuses, wages are up by 7.8%. UK unemployment rose to 4.2%Both figures comfortably beat expectations.

That may mean more interest rate rises are on the way.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “The number of unemployed people has risen again while the number of people working has fallen back a little. This is mainly due to people taking slightly longer to find work than those who started job hunting in recent months. The drop in those neither working nor looking for work is mainly among those looking after their family or home. Meanwhile the number of people prevented from working by long-term sickness has risen again to a new record.

“Job vacancies have now fallen over a quarter of a million since this time last year. However, they remain significantly above pre-COVID levels.

“Earnings continue to grow in cash terms, with basic pay growing at its fastest since current records began. Coupled with lower inflation, this means the position on people’s real pay is recovering and now looks a bit better than a few months back.”

China in surprise interest rate cut

06:41 , Daniel O'Boyle

The People’s Bank of China surprised markets this mornning with a cut to interest rates, in an effort to kick start an economy that’s been sputtering amid deflation and low domestic demand.

The central bank for the world’s second-largest economy was widely expected to hold rates, but instead lowered them by 0.15 percentage points.

It comes after days of disappointing economic and market news out of China. Yesterday, new fears hit the country’s property sector as shares in the country’s top developer Country Garden plummeted after trading of its bonds was suspended.

Robert Carnell, regional head of research for Asia-Pacific at ING, said: “From a macro perspective, today's policy decisions are somewhat helpful. They will help improve the debt-service ability of cash-strapped local governments and property companies.

“But this isn't a game-changing outcome, and so we doubt that market sentiment will dramatically improve just on this.

“More policy measures will be needed and more will certainly be delivered. The PBoC has not ended the rate-cutting cycle yet, and there will be further iterations of policy rate cuts along the lines of what we have seen today.”

The SSE Composite is down by 1% in Shanghai today, while the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down by 1.25%.

