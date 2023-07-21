FTSE 100 Live: UK retail sales, FTX sues Sam Bankman-Fried to claw back $1 billion

(Evening Standard)

Big fall in consumer confidence — GfK survey

07:36 , Graeme Evans

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer confidence has shown a sharp decline in July, with GfK’s measure of household sentiment down six points to minus 30.

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said “reality has started to bite” after a run of improvement in the headline score during 2023.

The impact of the cost of living crisis and pain of recent interest rate rises is seen in today’s seven point drop in GfK’s measure of major purchase intentions.

The view of the general economic situation over the next 12 months also deteriorated eight points to minus 33 and the index tracking future personal finances reversed six points.

Staton added: “The recent fall in headline inflation will do little to improve the financial mood; consumers need to see falling prices and interest rates before that happens.”

Tesla down 10% amid tech stocks slump, FTSE 100 seen flat

07:16 , Graeme Evans

Tesla and Netflix shares closed 10% and 8% lower respectively last night as US tech and growth stocks suffered one of their worst sessions of the year.

New York’s FANG+ index of mega cap stocks has soared in recent months but fell 4.5% last night after the sell-off for the electric car maker and streaming giant in the wake of their quarterly results on Wednesday evening.

The tech-focused Nasdaq gave up 2% and the S&P 500 index slipped 0.7%, whereas strong results from the likes of Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average to finish 0.5% higher.

In Asia, markets were mostly in the red this morning after figures earlier showed Japan’s inflation rate edged up to 3.3% compared with the 3.5% forecast.

The FTSE 100 index has performed well in the past two sessions but IG Index expects a slightly lower opening at 7640 today.

Reality check for inflation hopes as retail sales fall by less than expected in June

07:14 , Michael Hunter

Retail sales fell last month as rising interest rates bit into consumers’ budgets, but the rate of decline was less than forecast in a reality check for hopes stoked this week that inflation has started to plunge.

Official numbers for June showed a 1% year-on-year decline in retail sales. lower than the 1.5% forecast, but also down from the 2.3% seen for the previous month. Core retail sales, which exclude fuel and car sales, dropped 0.9%, lower than the 1.6% City experts predicted and a smaller drop than 1.9% in May.

The pattern came after official inflation data fell more than expected this week – with the consumer price index for June down to 7.9%, the first bigger-than-expected decline since the Bank of England started raising interest rates in December 2021.

FTX sues Sam Bankman-Fried

07:00 , Simon Hunt

Bankrupt crypto company FTX has launched a fresh lawsuit against its former boss Sam Bankman-Fried in a bid to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars.

The lawsuit alleges that Bankman-Fried, along with a number of other senior members of FTX, participated in fraudulent transactions for their own personal benefit rather than the benefit of the company.

“Defendants abused their control over the FTX Group to commit one of the largest financial frauds in history,” the lawsuit alleges.

Story continues

“Defendants misappropriated Debtor funds on a continuous basis to finance luxury condominiums, political and “charitable” contributions, speculative investments and other pet projects that inured to the benefit of Defendants rather than the Debtor entities that paid for them.”

(AP)

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:52 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday: