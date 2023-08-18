FTSE 100 Live: UK retail sales drop 1.2%, Shares set to finish week down 250 points

(Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 stuck in reverse as Asia markets fall

07:13 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set for another session in the red after Wall Street closed sharply lower last night and selling pressure continued during Asia trading hours.

Sentiment has been hit by concerns over China’s property sector and the prospect that interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer in the US and elsewhere.

Wall Street declined for the third consecutive session as the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 1.2%.

The declines came as the US 10-year Treasury yield, which is used as a benchmark for global borrowing costs, posted its highest daily close since 2008.

In Asia, the Hang Seng index is 1.4% lower after it emerged that developer Evergrande had filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States.

The FTSE 100 index closed 0.6% lower last night and is down by around 5% in August, the majority of this decline coming in the past week. CMC Markets expects the top flight to open another 25 points lower at 7285.

Retail sales fall sharply in July

07:02 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK retail sales fell by -1.2%, as some of the wettest July weather in history and the impact of higher interest rates put customers off the high street.

Sales had been expected to decline, by 0.5%, after a strong June in which sales climbed, due to the heavy rainfall during the month. But the fall was much worse than expected, suggesting that higher interest rates and continuing inflation are having a notable effect as well.

London Skyline (AFP via Getty Images)

Josh Graham, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Airtime Rewards, said: “Today’s retail sales figures show that shoppers are prioritising financial resilience over spending, as rising interest rates prompt them to tighten their purse strings. Add to this the wet weather which dampened demand for summer clothing, and it’s hardly surprising we’ve seen retail figures slump. Our own data shows that spending in July was down 10%, with bars and offline clothing impacted most notably.

Story continues

“Stubbornly high inflation and rising interest rates are testing consumers’ ability to spend, and retailers must brace themselves for scarcer spending. Having a clear value proposition that focuses on the wants and needs of customers, as well as a multi-channel approach, will be critical to attracting and retaining shoppers.”

Recap: Yesterday’s top headlines

06:52 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our headlines from yesterday.