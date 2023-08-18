FTSE 100 Live: UK retail sales drop 1.2%, Shares set to finish week down 250 points
FTSE 100 stuck in reverse as Asia markets fall
07:13 , Graeme Evans
The FTSE 100 index is set for another session in the red after Wall Street closed sharply lower last night and selling pressure continued during Asia trading hours.
Sentiment has been hit by concerns over China’s property sector and the prospect that interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer in the US and elsewhere.
Wall Street declined for the third consecutive session as the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 1.2%.
The declines came as the US 10-year Treasury yield, which is used as a benchmark for global borrowing costs, posted its highest daily close since 2008.
In Asia, the Hang Seng index is 1.4% lower after it emerged that developer Evergrande had filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States.
The FTSE 100 index closed 0.6% lower last night and is down by around 5% in August, the majority of this decline coming in the past week. CMC Markets expects the top flight to open another 25 points lower at 7285.
Retail sales fall sharply in July
07:02 , Daniel O'Boyle
UK retail sales fell by -1.2%, as some of the wettest July weather in history and the impact of higher interest rates put customers off the high street.
Sales had been expected to decline, by 0.5%, after a strong June in which sales climbed, due to the heavy rainfall during the month. But the fall was much worse than expected, suggesting that higher interest rates and continuing inflation are having a notable effect as well.
Josh Graham, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Airtime Rewards, said: “Today’s retail sales figures show that shoppers are prioritising financial resilience over spending, as rising interest rates prompt them to tighten their purse strings. Add to this the wet weather which dampened demand for summer clothing, and it’s hardly surprising we’ve seen retail figures slump. Our own data shows that spending in July was down 10%, with bars and offline clothing impacted most notably.
“Stubbornly high inflation and rising interest rates are testing consumers’ ability to spend, and retailers must brace themselves for scarcer spending. Having a clear value proposition that focuses on the wants and needs of customers, as well as a multi-channel approach, will be critical to attracting and retaining shoppers.”
Recap: Yesterday’s top headlines
06:52 , Simon Hunt
Good morning. Here’s a summary of our headlines from yesterday.
BAE Systems swoops on NASA contractor Ball Aerospace in $5.55 billion deal
Rank hit by slow return of Middle Eastern and Asian high rollers to London casinos and shortage of croupiers after Brexit
Last chance saloon for Wilko as deadline for rescue bidders passes
Specialist student accommodation provider Empiric Student Property says its rooms are 98% full for next academic year amid shortage
And finally, a London-based vertical farm company is seeking to raise as much as £60 million.