FTSE 100 Live: UK on recession brink as GDP contracts, shares get US boost

(Evening Standard)

GDP contracted by a smaller-than-expected 0.2% in the third quarter, a performance expected to mark the beginning of a UK recession.

A big fall in manufacturing output and flat performance in the services industry drove the weakness, which followed growth of 0.2% the previous quarter.

Despite the weakening outlook, stock markets rallied sharply yesterday after lower-than-expected US inflation boosted hopes for a slowing in the pace of interest rate rises.

Pound higher after UK economy shrinks by less than expected

07:49 , Michael Hunter

Sterling moved higher after the UK’s economy shrank by less than feared in the third quarter, leaving it nonetheless the brink of recession.

But after the extent of the contraction came in at 0.2%, short of the 0.5% predicted by City experts, the pound bounced up to trade higher overall against the dollar, up 0.3% overall to $1.1734. It had been under $1.17 before the GDP data came out.

Apple shares lead US markets rally

07:42 , Graeme Evans

Shares have rallied sharply after a weaker-than-expected inflation print of 7.7% for October boosted hopes that the US is near its peak for interest rates.

The S&P 500 index last night gained 5.5% and the tech-led Nasdaq Composite, whose performance is closely tied to moves in government bond yields, surged more than 7%. Big risers included Apple, which improved 9%.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said: “If ever we needed proof that the market is absolutely desperate for some good news on inflation, yesterday proved it in spades with the market moves up there with the most remarkable since the pandemic began.”

He said the 0.2% misses in both headline and core inflation were last matched in July, but beyond that Wall Street has to go back to August 2014 for a similar performance.

The inflation reading has lifted hopes that US interest rates are near their peak, causing the dollar to fall back in the process. Sterling today stood above $1.17, with yesterday’s rally proving particularly beneficial for the UK-focused FTSE 250 index after a rise of 3.9%.

Story continues

The FTSE 100 index rallied by 1.1%, with CMC Markets expecting London’s top flight to add another 45 points to 7420 after Asia markets were lifted by reports that China is set to relax Covid flight restrictions.

Retail and manufacturing weakness sends GDP 0.2% lower

07:24 , Graeme Evans

The GDP decline of 0.2% in the third quarter compared with City and Bank of England forecasts for a fall of around 0.5%. It follows growth of 0.2% in the previous three months.

The performance is likely to represent the first leg of the UK’s entry into recession, which is defined as two successive quarters of contraction.

The Office for National Statistics said output showed a significant fall of 0.6% in September, partly due to the effects of the additional bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral.

The quarterly fall of 0.2% was driven by manufacturing, which saw widespread declines across most industries. Services were flat overall, but this masked a poor quarter for consumer-facing industries and retail in particular.