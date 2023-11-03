FTSE 100 Live: UK services PMI, shares seen higher

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 250 recovery continues, Smith & Nephew tops FTSE 100

10:05 , Graeme Evans

The upturn for the FTSE 250 index has continued after the UK-focused benchmark added another 0.9% or 154.46 points to 17,921.76

Big risers include Wizz Air up 7% or 118.5p to 1770p, easyJet 6.9p higher at 384.8p and pubs chain Mitchells & Butlers 5.8p stronger at 224.8p. as

The FTSE 250 was one of October’s worst performing indices but speculation that global interest rates have finally peaked is driving a revival in sentiment, with the second tier index up 3% on Thursday.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.2% or 17.21 points to 7463.74 in today’s session, benefiting from further support from the strongest performers in yesterday’s 1.4% rise.

They included Smith & Nephew, which added another 4% or 35.8p to 997.8p after the medical devices firm earlier upgraded full-year revenues guidance. Ocado also put on a fresh 21.4p to reach 530.6p.

Among other big risers, Ladbrokes owner Entain returned to form after falling 6% yesterday on the back of some customer-friendly sporting results. The shares rebounded 31.9p to 916.3p, giving a leg up to rival Flutter Entertainment up 400p to 13,745p.

FTSE 100-listed Auto Trader shares also rose 1.2p to 626.2p after Panmure Gordon analysts highlighted a target price of 695p.

In the FTSE All-Share, Wickes gained 2.4p to 133.9p as the home improvement retailer reported some reassuring trends in its third quarter trading update.

Overall like-for-like sales fell 0.2% in the three months but the core business of trade and DIY customers saw growth in volumes for the first time since the second quarter of 2021.

Currys shares spiced up by £175 million Greek sale

09:41 , Michael Hunter

Shares in fridges-to-phones retail giant Currys rose today after the company sold its Greek business for £175m.

The Acton-based company said the sale meant it would be able to focus on its bigger markets of the UK, Ireland and the Nordic countries. The buyer of the chain, which trades as Kotsovolos, is Greece’s Public Power Corporation, the country’s biggest electricity utility.

Currys has been grappling with the impact of heavy discounting in Sweden Denmark and Norway which has hit its Nordic chain hard, as rival retailers there offloaded stock withdrawn from Russian markets after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

A long run of price cuts led to profit warnings and cost cutting there, as well as new chief executive for the region, Fredrik Tønnesen.

Group CEO Alex Baldock called today’s deal “an excellent outcome for Currys and for our shareholders. It recognises Kotsovolos's value and accelerates its realisation.”

The FTSE 250 firm said it will use the proceeds to pay down debt and said it would talk to trustees of its employee pension fund about reducing its deficit.

Currys shares added 2p to 48p, a rise of almost 4%, one of the best gains on London’s second-tier stock index.

Looking Glass shows NFT decline

09:10 , Simon Hunt

The scale of the decline of the NFT market was laid bare today after London-listed crypto firm Looking Glass Labs posted a 93% decline in sales of the digital collectibles.

Looking Glass, which is headquartered in Vancouver, said revenues from NFT sales fell to $434,000 in the year to end July, down from $6.2 million the previous year, while royalty income, the fee collected when NFTs are sold to a third party, collapsed from $497,000 to just $5,534.

The firm posted a loss of $12.5 million for the year. It said the total value of its assets had plunged almost 90% as it sought to bear down on its heavy debts by issuing more shares.

A study by crypto gambling firm DappGambl in September found that of 73,257 NFT collections it identified, an eye-watering 69,795 of them were now worthless.

The £1.3bn broker interest rate "scandal"

08:48 , Simon English

STOCKBROKERS that sell shares to the general public are raking in around £1.3 billion a year from paying zero or derisory rates of interest on the cash those investors hold on account.

The top three investment platforms – Hargreaves Lansdown, Abrdn interactive investor and AJ Bell -- made a combined £444 million last year alone from this in what one leading investment manager calls “an absolute scandal”.

Research by the Evening Standard and SCM Direct shows that the brokers income from just holding cash have rocketed as interest rates rose.

These come on top of what the brokers charge to place a share trade, up to £12 a time. Profit margins for the investment platforms are dramatically higher than almost any other industry at 30% sometimes.

Supermarkets and energy giants typically make around 4%.

FTSE 100 higher amid Entain recovery, Currys up 6%

08:45 , Graeme Evans

London’s blue-chip shares have built on yesterday’s strong performance, with the FTSE 100 index up another 19.98 points at 7466.51.

Smith & Nephew is the best performing stock after adding 28.4p to 990.4p, having risen sharply on Thursday thanks to an upgrade to full-year revenues guidance.

The session also saw a return to form for Entain shares after the Ladbrokes owner fell 6% in the previous session due to a run of customer-friendly sporting results. The shares rebounded 25.2p to 909.6p, helping rival Flutter Entertainment up 360p to 13,705p.

Peak interest rate hopes pushed the FTSE 250 index more than 3% higher yesterday, with the mid-cap benchmark up a further 0.9% or 155.4 points to 17,922.70 this morning.

Electricals chain Currys led the way after it revealed a deal to sell its operations in Greece and Cyprus. Shares jumped 6% or 2.6p to 48.6p.

Shipping giant Moller-Maersk sets course for 10,000 job cuts

08:11 , Michael Hunter

AP Moller-Maersk, said it would cut its workforce to under 100,000 people today after a drop in revenue.

The Denmark-based global shipping line employs about 110,000 people and the cuts will save around $600 million in 2024.

CEO Vincent Clerc said the industry was "facing a new normal with subdued demand, prices back in line with historical levels and inflationary pressure".

He also said the company had "seen overcapacity across most regions" since the summer.

FTSE 100 seen higher ahead of US job report, Apple shares fall

07:16 , Graeme Evans

Apple cast a cloud over yesterday’s strong Wall Street performance as the iPhone maker gave cautious guidance on Christmas quarter sales.

Shares fell 3% in dealings after the bell, despite the California-based firm beating expectations for sales and earnings in its most recent quarter.

The S&P 500 index earlier rallied by 1.9% and the Nasdaq Composite 1.8% as investors reacted to hopes that US interest rates have peaked.

The turnaround in global stock market conditions also saw the mid-cap FTSE 250 index rebound by more than 3% and the FTSE 100 index by 1.4%.

CMC Markets expects the top flight to add another 33 points to 7479, but with this afternoon’s US non-farms payrolls data set to test the narrative that rate rises are over.

Economists are expecting an unchanged unemployment rate of 3.8% and the addition of around 180,000 jobs compared with the bigger-than-expected eight-month high of 336,000 for September.

