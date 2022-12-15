FTSE 100 Live: UK interest rates set to rise, Federal Reserve warning

A fresh squeeze on living costs is expected today when the Bank of England hikes interest rates by another 0.5%.

The forecast move will take the Bank’s base rate to 3.5%, following a 0.75% rise the previous month as policymakers fight inflation.

Last night, the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 0.5% to a range of 4.25% and 4.5% and warned of an eventual peak above 5%.

Currys reports half-year loss of almost £550 million as International sales take a hit

08:00 , Michael Hunter

International sales at Currys tooka hit from what it called “competitors’ heavy discounting”, contributing to an interim loss of almost £550 million at the FTSE 250 electrical goods retailer.

While much of the loss came from a £511 million impairment charge relating to 2014 merger with Dixons Carphone, its chief executive, Alex Baldock, said “It’s a tough environment, and we are planning for that to continue.”

Nonetheless, it said the market for tech, boosted by Covid-era lockdowns, remained larger than the before the pandemic, and it said there was a strong performance from its core UK and Ireland business.

Baldock added: “Currys UK&I performance continues to strengthen, and is showing real momentum, reflecting good progress in our transformation. International, however, has had a tough period, and faces short-term but intense pressures from a disrupted market.”

US shares fall after Fed update, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:42 , Graeme Evans

The S&P 500 index finished 0.6% lower last night, having been 0.7% higher immediately before the Federal Reserve decision.

The sell-off followed a fresh round of projections from policymakers, with the median being for rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of next year.

Fed chair Jerome Powell added that the central bank still had some way to go to ensure the fight against inflation is won. Wall Street currently expects a further 0.25% increase at the Fed’s next meeting in February.

The upper end of the Fed funds target range is currently 4.5%, but Deutsche Bank pointed out this morning that this is 3.6% above where markets thought the level would be at this point last December.

Asian markets fell this morning following the negative finish on Wall Street, while CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 11 points lower at 7485.

Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion in Tesla shares

07:36 , Simon Hunt

Elon Musk has sold another big tranche of Tesla shares for the fourth time in a row in 2022.

The Tesla boss sold about $3.6 billion in Tesla shares earlier this week, filings published this morning show, taking the total sold this year to almost $40 billion.

Tesla shares have sunk almost 50% since the start of the year, with some investors expressing frustration over Musk’s decision to devote more of his time to running social media site Twitter.

The dwindling stock price has meant Musk has now ceased to be the richest person in the world, according to Forbes, being replaced by the French boss of LVMH, Bernard Arnault.

Federal Reserve hikes by 0.5%, more rises expected

07:24 , Graeme Evans

The US Federal Reserve last night lifted its benchmark rate by 0.5%, a smaller rise than the 0.75% increases it has used in its fight against inflation at its last four meetings.

Markets were expecting the softer increase after a fall in November’s inflation rate to 7.1% earlier this week.

Last night’s move took the upper end of the Fed Funds target rates range to 4.5%, the highest level since 2007 after seventh consecutive increases.

This is unlikely to be the end of the hiking cycle, however, with projections from policymakers pointing to a level of between 5% and 5.5% by the end of next year.

