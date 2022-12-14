FTSE 100 Live: UK inflation at 10.7%, US braced for 0.5% rates hike

(Evening Standard)

The UK’s inflation rate dipped by more than expected to 10.7% in November, figures from the Office for National Statistics revealed today.

Despite the fall from 11.1%, the rate remains near a 40-year high and the Bank of England is still expected to hike interest rates by another 0.5% tomorrow.

US rates are also forecast to increase by another 0.5% tonight, with the country’s inflation rate dropping but still high at 7.1%.

US rate rise expectations soften, FTSE 100 seen flat

07:45 , Graeme Evans

The S&P 500 finished yesterday’s session 0.7% higher, but had been as much as 2.7% stronger after US inflation came in lower than expected at 7.1%.

That was the lowest reading of 2022 so far and also the fifth consecutive decline since inflation hit its peak of 9.1% back in June.

With inflation surprising on the downside, investors moved to price in a much more dovish path for the Federal Reserve over the coming months.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said: “There’s little doubt that they’ll be moving by 0.5% at today’s meeting, but futures moved to price in a significantly higher chance that they’ll downshift further to 0.25% at the February meeting.

“Indeed, the odds of a 0.5% hike in February fell from 54.9% to 34.2% after the CPI print. Beyond that, the terminal rate expected in May came down on the day and is now seen at 4.86%.”

The FTSE 100 index added 0.8% following yesterday’s US inflation cheer and is forecast to hold these gains this morning, with CMC Markets expecting a broadly unchanged performance at 7500.

Inflation: which prices have risen the most?

07:34 , Simon Hunt

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the slight slowing in the rate of inflation was largely due to lower fuel prices after the cost of filling up the car fell sharply.

However, there was no let up in the soaring price of food and drink which went up 16.5 per cent, the highest rate since September 1977. The rate of food inflation has risen for 16 consecutive months, from -0.6 per cent in July 2021.

Here’s a look at which prices have risen the most.

Food inflation surges 16.5% in a year

07:34 , Graeme Evans

The largest upward contributions in today inflation’s reading of 10.7% came from household energy costs and food and drink. However, tobacco, motoring fuel and clothing rose by less than in 2021.

On a monthly basis, the Office for National Statistics said the consumer prices index rose by 0.4% in November, compared with an increase of 0.7% in November 2021.

The annual rate of 10.7% compares with City forecasts of 10.9% and the 11.1% recorded in October, which was the highest figure since 1981. Food inflation of 16.5% in today’s release was the highest since 1977.

Inflation eases slightly to 10.7% as price rises slow

07:25 , Simon Hunt

The rate of inflation fell to 10.7 per cent last month raising hopes that the worst of the cost of living crisis may soon be over.

The bigger than expected fall in November’s Consumer Prices Index - the headline measure of inflation - from a 42 year high of 11.1 per cent in October will come as a huge relief to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and the Bank of England.

It is likely to be enough to allow the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to slow the pace of interest rate hikes from 0.75 per cent to 0.5 per cent when it publishes its decision on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the slight slowing in the rate of inflation was largely due to lower fuel prices after the cost of filling up the car fell sharply.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The aftershocks of Covid-19 and Putin’s weaponisation of gas mean high inflation is plaguing economies across Europe, and I know families and businesses are struggling here in the UK.

“Getting inflation down so people’s wages go further is my top priority, which is why are holding down energy bills this winter through our Energy Price Guarantee Scheme and implementing a plan to help halve inflation next year.