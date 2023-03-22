FTSE 100 Live: UK inflation shock adds to rates rise pressure, Fevertree posts results

(Evening Standard)

A surprise surge in the UK’s inflation rate today heaped pressure on the Bank of England ahead of its interest rates decision tomorrow.

The Office for National Statistics recorded inflation of 10.4% for February, well above City expectations for 9.9% and 10.1% the month before. The largest upward contributions came from restaurants and cafes, food, and clothing.

The evidence of stubborn price pressures will worry Bank of England policymakers as they prepare to begin their two-day meeting, with a further quarter point increase in interest rates seen as the likely outcome.

Inflation: What has increased the most?

07:55 , Simon Hunt

Food price increases continue to lead the increased CPI figures today, rising to a staggering 18.2% according to the ONS.

Superdry signs $50 million licensing deal to sell its brand into Asian markets

07:54 , Michael Hunter

Superdry, the fashion brand, is joining forces with a South Korean retailer to take its range of leisurewear into the Asia Pacific region in a deal worth $50 million (£40 million) upfront and which will take it back into China.

Cowell Fashion Company will own and use the Superdry brand in the region, starting in South Korea and then expanding, including into China. Superdry will work in partnership with the firm for the first two years of the plan.

Julian Dunkerton, Superdry’s billionaire founder and CEO, said: “This agreement offers the Superdry brand a fantastic opportunity to expand its global reach, whilst providing additional funding to help deliver our turnaround programme in the face of the challenging consumer landscape.”

Superdry has struggled in Asia. It left the Chinese market in 2020 after “material losses” following an expansion there, and it said today success in the region was “more likely” via “ third-party partner.”

FTSE 100 seen higher as focus turns to Fed decision

07:36 , Graeme Evans

An improvement in risk appetite as contagion fears eased in the banking sector helped the FTSE 100 index to rise 1.8% yesterday, with the S&P 500 index up 1.3% on Wall Street.

Story continues

As well as the recovery for financial stocks, energy companies rebounded on improved hopes for the global economy.

The VIX index of volatility also fell to its lowest level since the current turmoil was triggered by worries over the health of Silicon Valley Bank just under a fortnight ago.

The improved market conditions are likely to mean the US Federal Reserve goes for a quarter point hike in interest rates today.

Traders will also be looking out for the Fed’s dot plot guidance on the path of rates for the rest of the year, as well as comments from chair Jerome Powell.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “How Powell manages market expectations at his press conference, especially with respect to how events have affected today’s decision, will be as equally important as the decision itself.”

CMC expects the FTSE 100 index to open 11 points higher at 7547 this morning.

Fevertree profits slide as sales dip in the UK

07:24 , Simon Hunt

Profits at Fevertree slipped 44% to £24.9 million last year as the mixer and soft drinks maker wrestled with soaring cost inflation.

Sales in the UK fell 2% to £116.2 million in 2022, but climbed more than 10% in Europe and more than 20% in the US, in part thanks to the launch of new ‘adult soft drinks’ including Ginger Beer and Sicilian Lemonade.

The firm said “industry-wide inflationary pressures impacted the Group’s gross margin, most notably in glass costs and trans-Atlantic freight costs.

“These were partially mitigated by positive pricing actions and improvements in sales mix.”

Fevertree confirmed its previous earnings guidance and said it expected the UK to return to growth this year and was taking action to mitigate cost pressures including raising prices and taking cost-saving steps.

Jeremy Hunt responds to unexpected inflation rise

07:11 , Simon Hunt

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has responded to the unexpected rise in February inflation numbers.

Hunt said: “Falling inflation isn’t inevitable, so we need to stick to our plan to halve it this year.

"We recognise just how tough things are for families across the country, so as we work towards getting inflation under control we will help families with cost of living support worth £3,300 on average per household this year."

Inflation rises to 10.4%

07:06 , Daniel O'Boyle

The Bank of England may be forced to raise interest rates higher to slow price growth, as the ONS revealed inflation rose to 10.4% in February.

Itr is the first rise in inflation since October 2022, and leaves price rises a long way from the Bank of England’s goal of 2%.

The price of a basket of commonly bought goods was 10.4% higher in February than it was a year earlier, well ahead of City expectations 9.9%. Prices were up by 1.0% on a month-on-month basis, also ahead of expectations of 0.6%.

The higher-than-expected figure - combined with fears around the banking sector easing in the last two days - could encourage the Bank of England to be more hawkish in raising interest rates.

The Bank will announce whether it will raise rates again tomorrow, with expert opinions on whether it should do so divided earlier this week as its two core objectives came into conflict.

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:46 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summar of our top stories from yesterday:

Today we’re expecting: