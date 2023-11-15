FTSE 100 Live: UK inflation rate tumbles to 4.6%, share seen higher

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

UK inflation fell to just 4.6%, its lowest level since 2021, in a key political victory for Rishi Sunak as well as a win in the Bank of England's battle to get prices back under control.

The FTSE 100 is expected to open slightly higher, boosted by an improved US interest rate outlook.

Sir Jeremy Darroch to become next chair of Reckitt Benckiser

07:38 , Joanna Bourke

Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser has said Sir Jeremy Darroch, a seasoned non-executive director, will become the Dettol and Nurofen maker’s next chair.

He joined the board as senior independent non-executive director in November last year. He will succeed Chris Sinclair, who having completed his full nine-year term, plans to retire from the role following the annual general meeting in May 2024.

Reckitt Benckiser said Darroch has “considerable expertise in the consumer retail environment ”.

Don't expect interest rate cuts soon economists warn

07:29 , Daniel O'Boyle

The latest plunge in inflation to 4.6% will be cheered on Downing Street and Threadneedle Street alike, but economists today warned that it will not be enough for the Bank of England to think about cutting interest rates.

A sharp decline in the space of price rises was seen as almost certain as the new, lower, energy price cap came into effect at the start of October, reducing the amount spent on heating bills. But the rate fell even more quickly than economists or the Bank had predicted.

The decline has been hailed as a key victory for Rishi Sunak, who pledged to halve inflation, but it is also a win for the Bank of England, which hiked interest rates 14 times in its effort to bring inflation back down to its 2% target, before back-to-back pauses at its last two meetings.

Markets cheer continues on China boost, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:22 , Graeme Evans

The rally for stock markets following yesterday’s US inflation boost is set to continue after better-than-expected figures from China’s economy.

Industrial output and retail sales both beat forecasts, giving a further lift to risk appetite after hopes of an end to US interest rate rises were fuelled by an inflation reading of 3.2%.

Deutsche Bank reported today that Wall Street now sees an 86% chance of a rate cut by May, compared with 23% on Monday.

This turnaround was reflected in a decline of 15 basis points in the US ten-year bond yield to 4.5%, while the S&P 500 index rose 1.9% in its strongest performance since April.

The defensively-weighted FTSE 100 index lagged markets elsewhere by closing just 0.2% higher yesterday. In contrast the mid-cap FTSE 250 index jumped 3.5% and benchmarks in Europe rose by around 1.5%.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong surged by more than 3.5% this morning, while IG Index expects a rise of 0.4% for London’s top flight.

Inflation falls to 4.6%

07:02 , Daniel O'Boyle

Inflation plunged to 4.6% in October in a sharper-than-expected fall that will be cheered by Rishi Sunak, who has fulfilled his pledge on price rises, and the Bank of England alike.

The growth rate of the Consumer Price Index fell from 6.7% in September to its lowest since 2021, and is now less than half of December 2022’s reading. That milestone is key for the Prime Minister, who included a promise to halve inflation as one of his five pledges at the start of the year.

A sharp decline in the space of price rises was seen as almost certain as the new, lower, energy price cap came into effect at the start of October, reducing the amount spent on heating bills.

But thie rate announced today is lower than the expected 4.8%.

Core inflation also fell faster than expected to 5.7%.

ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said: “Inflation fell substantially on the month as last year’s steep rise in energy costs has been followed by a small reduction in the energy price cap this year.

“Food prices were little changed on the month, after rising this time last year, while hotel prices fell, both helping to push inflation to its lowest rate for two years.

“The cost of goods leaving factories rose on the month. However, the annual growth was slightly negative, led by petroleum and basic metal products.”

