FTSE 100 Live: UK inflation unchanged at 8.7%; TRG finance boss quits; shares seen lower

(Evening Standard)

The Office for National Statistics published May’s inflation figures this morning, confounding experts in the City again as inflation remained stuck at 8.7%.

Core inflation, which hit a 30-year high in April, rose even higher to 7.1%.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Shares had been expected to open roughly flat despite declines on Walll Street yesterday, but following the innflation reading, they now appear set to open lower amid fears of higher interest rates.

Lib Dem treasury spokesperson: Government ‘failing’ on inflation

07:27 , Daniel O'Boyle

Responding to the latest figures showing inflation remained at 8.7% in the year to May, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said the latest inflation figures showed the government was “failing” to bring prices under control.

“These worse than expected figures show the government is failing miserably to bring inflation down and provide relief for struggling families facing soaring bills.

“Homeowners now face the likelihood of even more interest rate hikes adding to their monthly mortgage payments, all while the Chancellor just sits on his hands.

“It beggars belief that ministers are refusing to support hard-pressed families when it’s this Conservative government’s catastrophic failure to run the economy that caused this crisis.

“This must be the most uncaring Government to ever walk into Downing Street. It’s as if ministers are living on another planet.”

Chancellor responds to higher-than-expected inflation figures

07:27 , Daniel O'Boyle

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the Government will continue to support the Bank fo England as it is expected to hike interest rates following today’s inflation shock.

“We know how much high inflation hurts families and businesses across the country, and our plan to halve the rate this year is the best way we can keep costs and interest rates down.

“We will not hesitate in our resolve to support the Bank of England as it seeks to squeeze inflation out of our economy, while also providing targeted support with the cost of living.”

Southend Airport owner confirms it is up for sale

07:23 , Simon Hunt

The owner of Southend Airport has confirmed the site has been put up for sale.

Debt-ridden Esken, which is also putting its Renewables business up for sale, said it “concluded that the interests of all stakeholders would be best served by seeking a new owner for each of the core businesses through a managed sale process.”

It comes despite the fact the firm recently secured a multi-year agreement with easyJet, which will see the airline will operate a new route to Amsterdam, in addition to the three existing destinations of Malaga, Majorca and Faro.

(Nicholas T Ansell/PA) (PA Wire)

Asia markets under pressure, FTSE 100 seen flat

07:22 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street markets finished in the red last night, with the S&P 500 index down 0.5% for its first back-to-back decline since the end of May.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.2% as US shares paused a recent strong run.

The selling comes as traders prepare for Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s update on the US economy during two days of testimony to Congress.

European markets fell slightly yesterday, with the FTSE 100 down 0.3% and Frankfurt’s Dax 0.6% lower.

Story continues

Disappointment at the scale of yesterday’s rate cuts by China’s central bank means the Hang Seng in Hong Kong has fallen 1.8%, although Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 has bucked the trend in positive territory.

In today’s session CMC Markets expects London’s top flight to open four points higher at 7573.

Will it take a recession to beat inflation?

07:15 , Daniel O'Boyle

Joseph Calnan, corporate FX dealing manager at Moneycorp, has warned that the interest rates priced in by markets - whcih now appear more likely after the latest inflation shock - could mean the UK is plunged into a recession.

“Despite a steady rate of CPI, the Bank of England mustn’t lose sight that we’re still in worse straits than the US and the eurozone, with a long way to go,” he said.

“Concerns are circulating that the terminal rate of 6% now priced in by the markets could tip the UK into a recession, but unless the BoE keeps hiking rates, high inflation will be here to stay.

“The news of average two-year fixed mortgage rates narrowly breaking through the 6% pain threshold yesterday no doubt complicates the issue, but unfortunately reducing borrowing and spending by increasing the benchmark rate is the only realistic way to bring prices down.

“Just how much the ‘aligned’ monetary and fiscal policy emphasised by the chancellor are able to reduce the strain on households remains to be seen, but a further hike from the BoE is all but a certainty. It’s not a question of ‘if’, but ‘by how much’.”

Inflation stuck at 8.7%

07:09 , Daniel O'Boyle

Inflation was unchanged in May, remaining at a higher-than-expected 8.7%, according to figures released by the ONS this morning, which could spark fears of price rises becoming entrenched.

The lack of change will likely mean more interest rate hikes, possibly to levels that haven’t been seen this century.

Despite a number of supermarkets boasting of price cuts, food prices were still up by 18.4%.

Maybe more worryingly, core inflation hit another 30-year high of 7.1%.

Read more here

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:49 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a look back at some of our top stories from yesterday: