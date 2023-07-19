FTSE 100 Live: UK inflation falls to 7.9%, Severn Trent, Hargreaves Lansdown update

(Evening Standard)

Rio Tinto lifts iron ore outlook

07:38 , Graeme Evans

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Rio Tinto has said iron ore shipments from its Pilbara assets in western Australia should be in the upper half of this year’s guidance range of between 320 and 335 million tonnes.

In a trading update posted overnight, chief executive Jakob Stausholm said the Pilbara business had built further momentum after production of 81.3 million tonnes came in 3% higher than the same quarter of 2022.

He also highlighted faster-than-expected progress ramping up Mongolia’s Oyu Tolgoi high grade underground mine, meaning Rio remains on track to more than triple its copper production by the end of the decade.

Stausholm added that production downgrades during the quarter highlighted that the company still has “much more to do” in other areas of its operations.

Bauxite production of 13.5 million tonnes was 5% lower than the second quarter of 2022, meaning the full-year outturn will be at the lower end of Rio’s 54 to 57 million tonne range.

Rio’s Australian-listed shares fell 0.75% following the update.

Inflation gets steeper for some food items

07:35 , Simon Hunt

Food inflation has declined for fruit, vegetables, meat and fish.

But prices have risen even faster for items like spirits, soft drinks, coffee, tea, sugar and chocolate.

How does UK inflation compare globally?

07:22 , Simon Hunt

How does UK inflation compare globally?

Inflation in the UK fell faster than expected in June, but it remains the second-highest in the G10 nations.

Bank stocks boost Wall Street, FTSET 100 seen flat

07:12 , Graeme Evans

US markets rallied again yesterday thanks to better-than-expected earnings figures from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

Their shares jumped 4% and 6% respectively to help the Dow Jones Industrial Average post an improvement of 1% by the close.

The S&P 500 index added another 0.7% to set a 15-month high, while momentum continued for technology stocks to leave the Nasdaq Composite 0.8% higher.

The recent gains in the sector will be tested after tonight’s closing bell as Tesla and Netflix are due to post their quarterly updates.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 is 0.8% higher on the back of Wall Street’s latest advance, but other Asia markets are lower due to concerns over the health of China’s economy.

The FTSE 100 index is expected to open flat at 7453, having risen 0.6% or 47 points yesterday.

Inflation falls further than expected in June

07:06 , Simon Hunt

The headline rate of inflation for June has fallen faster than expected, in a drop that will ease nerves about the the Bank of England’s long and bitter fight against rising prices.

The Consumer Price Index hit 7.9% for June. having been forecast to fall to 8.2% from 8.7% last time.

After 13 consecutive interest rate hikes from the Bank of England, policy makers in Threadneedle Street have been looking for signs that their fight against soaring prices is kicking in.

Today’s set-piece numbers followed news of “incredibly high” grocery price inflation yesterday from Kantar, the market research and data analytics firm, which used the term to label the 14.9% rise in food prices. But it was also the fourth consecutive month of a drop, taking the number further away from March’s peak of 17.5%.

Story continues

Nonetheless, the BOE looks likely to lift rates again at its next meeting in August, with a rise of a quarter-point or even a half-point expected, taking the base cost of borrowing up from 5%.

read more here

Morning refresh: What you need to know to start the day

06:45 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

All eyes are on UK inflation numbers this morning. Most major economies have experienced significant inflation in the past year, but while others have since seen price rises slow, they have remained stubbornly high in the UK, which now has the second highest rate in the G10 behind only Sweden.

Most City analysts are expecting only a modest decline in the CPI rate, suggesting more pain is on the way for consumers on squeezed incomes and further interest rate rises could be on the cards. As of this morning, nearly 60% of City analysts polled by Reuters expect the Bank of England to announce a half-point interest rate rise when it next meets.

This morning we’re also expecting trading updates from water company Severn Trent, catering business Finsbury Food and mining business Antofagasta. In the afternoon we’ll get quarterly earnings numbers from US bank Goldman Sachs.