FTSE 100 Live: UK GDP in shock 0.3% fall, balance of trade, shares seen flat

Entain boss jets out

07:29 , Daniel O'Boyle

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, boss of Ladbrokes owner Entain, has left with immediate effect, following reports that shareholders were unhappy with her leadership, dealmaking and private jet use.

She leaves just a week after the finalisation of a deferred prosecution agreement with the Crown Prosecution Service over alleged bribery at Entain’s former Turkey-facing arm.

Nygaard-Andersen became boss in 2021, after previous CEO Shay Segev stepped down after only months in charge. She led the business during a period where it aimed to distance itself from its past under Segev’s predecessor Kenny Alexander, who left over the Turkey probe. As CEO, Nygaard-Andersen set out plans to only do business in countries where gambling is specifically regulated.

Barry Gibson, Chairman of Entain, said: “Under Jette's leadership, Entain has executed a fundamental strategic shift towards regulated or regulating markets, overhauled its governance, transformed its operations, and significantly improved its customer offering."

US stocks higher ahead of rates announcement, Asia shares lower

07:17 , Graeme Evans

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index closed at fresh 2023 highs last night after the US inflation rate slowed in line with hopes to 3.1%.

Strongly performing stocks included Facebook owner Meta Platforms and semiconductor firm Nvidia as their shares rose more than 2%.

Wall Street’s progress came ahead of tonight’s Federal Reserve policy announcement, when a dot plot chart will show where the central bank sees rates moving over the next couple of years.

Deutsche Bank’s US economists think it will point to 50 basis points of cuts in 2024, which compares with futures markets pricing more than 100 basis points by next December.

The mood in Europe was more risk averse as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of Thursday’s policy meetings at the Bank of England and European Central Bank.

Asia markets were lower this morning, with the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong down by more than 1%. CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open nine points higher at 7551.

GDP falls by 0.3% in October

07:03 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK GDP fell by 0.3% in October, below expectations and suggesting the economy could fall into a winter recession.

Economists had expected the economy to stagnate, with none of the 31 forecasters surveyed by Reuters seeing a decline this bad.

However, the decline also puts interest rate cuts a little closer on the horizon.

Over a three-month period, GDP was flat.

ONS Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said: “Our initial estimates suggest that GDP growth was flat across the last three months. Increases in services, led by engineering, film production and education – which recovered from the impact of summer strikes – were offset by falls in both manufacturing and housebuilding.“October, however, saw contractions across all three main sectors. Services were the biggest driver of the fall with drops in IT, legal firms and film production - which fell back after a couple of strong months. These were also compounded by widespread falls in manufacturing and construction, which fell partly due to the poor weather.”

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

Tuesday 12 December 2023 23:02 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

A pack of snarling industry and financial watchdogs were off the leash today with the Competition and Markets Authority, Ofcom, the Office of Rail and Road, and the Financial Conduct Authority all issuing threats to investigate or regulate.

It is almost as if they wanted to empty their in-trays ahead of a looming deadline. But if the desk-clearing means that regulators’ minds can now start turning to mince pies and crackers they did not bring much festive joy for some of the companies likely to be affected. Ofcom’s threat to ban confusing mid-contract, inflation-linked tariff hikes — long overdue — knocked around £1 billion off the value of the telecom sector today.

There was also a big reaction in the broking and fund management sector where firms have been warned about the widespread, and increasingly lucrative, practice of “double dipping” — holding back interest on clients’ cash balances, and often also charging them a fee for the pleasure of sitting on their hard earned cash.Consumers have had a pretty tough couple of years. It is only reasonable that companies play fair with them and do not use loopholes and sharp practices to increase the cost of living burden any more than is necessary.

