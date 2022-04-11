FTSE 100 Live: UK GDP figure disappoints, China inflation above expectations

(Evening Standard)

New figures today showed the UK economy barely grew in February amid weaker car production and the reduction of Covid-19 testing and vaccination programmes.

The GDP print of 0.1% higher was weaker than City forecasts for an increase of 0.3% and represents a sharp slowdown from 0.8% growth seen in January. The Office for National Statistics notes that the UK economy is 1.5% above its pre-pandemic level.

The release sets a downbeat tone at the start of a big week for economic updates, with US inflation set to top 8% on Tuesday and the UK equivalent likely to be near 7% on Wednesday.

Inflation and bank earnings in focus

07:47 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set for a downbeat session, having closed on Friday at its highest level since mid-February after a fifth successive weekly advance.

The downbeat session comes as attention turns to the start of the first quarter earnings season, with a number of major American banks due to report figures later this week.

As well as expected sharp falls in net income for the first three months of 2022, Wall Street will be interested in outlook guidance for a year when interest rates are set to rise sharply.

Today’s stock market nerves also reflect tomorrow’s release of US inflation figures, which are forecast to show the consumer prices index up to 8.3% for March. The following day sees the release of the UK figure, with economists expecting a figure close to 7%.

China’s annual inflation rate today rose to 1.5% from 0.9% the previous month and higher than the 1.2% forecast. Producer price inflation of 8.3% for the month also reflected supply chain disruption and the rising cost of oil after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with today’s figure higher than the 7.9% forecast.

Oil prices peaked at near to $140 a barrel during the month, but the price is today back at close to $100 to reflect the recent global release of strategic reserves and potential demand impact of China’s continued lockdown restrictions.

China’s higher-than-expected inflation figure meant the Shanghai Composite fell 2.2% this morning, with European markets also set for a weak session.

CMC Markets sees a decline of 38 points for the Paris-based Cac40 to 6510 following the first weekend of French polling, while the FTSE 100 is set to fall 42 points to 7627.