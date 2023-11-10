FTSE 100 Live: Diageo cuts guidance, GDP flat in third quarter, shares seen lower

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

Flatlining economy "not weak enough" to bring prices under control

07:33 , Daniel O'Boyle

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said that while the UK economy is flatlining, it is still not weak enough to bring price growth back to earth any time soon.

“The Q3 GDP figures will spark a big debate about whether or not the economy is in recession (the published growth rate was 0.0%, but GDP actually declined by 0.02% or £173m), but the key point is that the economy is not weak enough to reduce core inflation and wage growth quickly,” he said. “As such, we don’t expect the Bank of England will be able to cut interest rates until late in 2024 rather than in mid-2024 as widely expected.

“The recent relative resilience of the economy has continued with the 0.2% m/m rise in real GDP in September and the 0.0% q/q Q3 figure both beating the consensus forecasts of -0.1% m/m and -0.1% q/q respectively

“The breakdown of Q3 GDP, however, suggests that the drag from higher interest rates is growing.”

Diageo cuts 2024 guidance

07:15 , Simon Hunt

Diageo has cut its 2024 guidance as the London-based spirits maker cites weaker demand in Latin America.

The Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff owner had expected to see a gradual improvement in organic net sales growth but now say operating profit growth for the first half of the year will decline compared to the first half of 2023.

"Macroeconomic pressures in the region are resulting in lower consumption and consumer downtrading," Diageo said.

"These impacts are slowing down progress in reducing channel inventory to appropriate levels for the current environment."

(PA)

Wall Street run ends after Fed comments, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:13 , Graeme Evans

The strong run for US stock markets ended last night after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell declined to say interest rates are sufficiently high.

He said policymakers are encouraged by the slowing pace of inflation but unsure they've done enough to reach their ultimate goal of 2%.

Story continues

"If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so," Powell told an IMF conference in Washington.

The S&P 500 index ended an eight day winning streak to close 0.8% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.9% after nine sessions higher.

The US selling impacted Asia trading to leave the Hang Seng index down 1.4%. The FTSE 100 index added 53.95 points in yesterday’s session but is forecast by IG Index to open today’s session down 0.6% at 7412.

Brent Crude futures remain near to $80 a barrel after a big decline for the oil benchmark earlier in the week.

UK GDP flat in Q3

07:06 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK GDP was unchanged in the third quarter, meaning the country will avoid a technical recession this year.

A recession is typically defined by two consecutive quarters of negative GDP, which economists have warned could still be on the cards later.

ONS Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said: “The economy is estimated to have shown no growth in the third quarter. Services dropped a little with falls in health, management consultancy and commercial property rentals. These were partially offset by growth in engineering, car sales and machinery leasing.

“There were also small growths in manufacturing, led by cars and metal products, while construction grew due to new commercial property work.

“In the month of September the economy grew slightly, with increases in film production, health and education. This growth was partially offset by falls in retail and computer programming.”

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

Thursday 9 November 2023 23:12 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here's a summary of our top headlines from yesterday: