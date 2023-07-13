FTSE 100 Live: UK GDP down by 0.1%, balance of trade, Experian update

(Evening Standard)

Asia markets rally despite weak China data, Meta shares up 4%

07:21 , Graeme Evans

Asia markets have posted big gains today as the positive reaction to yesterday’s better-than-expected US inflation figures continues.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong is up by more than 2%, while the Nikkei 225 and Shanghai’s SSE Composite are trading 1% higher.

The improvement also reflect expectations of stronger stimulus by Chinese authorities after today’s latest trade figures showed that economic activity slowed further in June.

Exports missed forecasts by a wide margin after a fall of 12.4% on a year ago and imports also declined more than expected by 6.8%.

US markets closed in positive territory last night, led by a 1.1% rise for the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite as June’s inflation reading fuelled hopes that the Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes after this month’s meeting.

Strong performers included semiconductor firm Nvidia and Facebook owner Meta Platforms after their shares rose by just under 4%.

More evidence of the disinflation trends in the US economy are due later, with factory gate prices set to show another sharp drop in annual growth from 1.1% in May to 0.4% in June.

This comes after the headline inflation rate dropped from 4% to 3% and core prices also fell by more than expected from 5.3% to 4.8%.

The FTSE 100 index closed 1.8% higher yesterday, with CMC Markets expecting London’s top flight to open broadly unchanged at 7420 this morning.

Chancellor keeps focus on inflation as GDP dips

07:20 , Daniel O'Boyle

The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, reiterated his focus on inflation, which policy makers have struggled to bring down this year, after figures today showed a decline in GDP.

“While an extra Bank Holiday had an impact on growth in May, high inflation remains a drag anchor on economic growth,” he said.

"The best way to get growth going again and ease the pressure on families is to bring inflation down as quickly as possible. Our plan will work, but we must stick to it.”

UK economy declines by smaller-than-expected 0.1%

07:04 , Daniel O'Boyle

Official figures today revealed the UK economy shrank by 0.1% in May.

However, the extra bank holiday for the King’s coronation meant a decline in GDP was widely expected, with the figures announced by the ONS today being better than the 0.3% contraction economists projected.

Given that the decline can be explained by the third bank holiday, it still seems unclear whether the Bank of England’s 13 consecutive interest rate hikes are slowing the economy down. Some experts have warned that inflation has become so embedded in the UK economy that the only way to bring prices under control is for the Bank of England to force a recession.

ONS Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said: “GDP fell slightly as manufacturing, energy generation and construction all fell back with some industries impacted by one fewer working day than normal. Meanwhile, despite the Coronation Bank Holiday, pubs and bars saw sales fall after a strong April. Employment agencies also saw another poor month.

“However, services were flat overall with health recovering, with less impact from strikes than in the previous month, and IT also had a strong month.

“Across the last three months as a whole the economy showed no growth.”

