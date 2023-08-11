FTSE 100 Live: Blue-chips seen lower despite surprise GDP growth

(Evening Standard)

Could GDP rise mean higher interest rates?

07:11 , Daniel O'Boyle

Joseph Calnan, corporate FX dealing manager at Moneycorp, said the better-than-expected GDP figures might be a “positive plot twist”, but they also increase the xchance of higher interest rates.“June’s stronger-than-expected growth feels like the first positive surprise in a long run of economic plot twists,” Calnan said. “However, both GDP and inflation are still off where they need to be, with the Bank of England and government policymakers clearly struggling to deliver on their respective remits.

“The thornier question is what this will mean for interest rates. What the BoE has been looking for in its relentless campaign of back-to-back interest rate hikes is a meaningful slowdown in the economy, and this doesn’t hit that brief.

“Despite the backdrop of spiralling wage growth and a hot labour market; it’s possible the 25 bps rate rise forecast at the next MPC meeting will remain. But, as the past few months have shown us, you can never be sure which way the next set of economic indicators will go.”

UK economy unexpectedly grows

07:02 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK GDP was up by 0.2% in the second quarter of the year, defying expectations of stagnation.

The economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.5% in June as good weather boosted many sectors.

That helped the quarterly figure also rise, staving off fears of a recession, which is typically defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

ONS Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said: “The economy bounced back from the effects of May’s extra bank holiday to record strong growth in June. Manufacturing saw a particularly strong month with both cars and the often-erratic pharmaceutical industry seeing particularly buoyant growth.

“Services also had a strong month with publishing and car sales and legal services all doing well, though this was partially offset by falls in health, which was hit by further strike action.

“Construction also grew strongly, as did pubs and restaurants, with both aided by the hot weather.

“Across the quarter as a whole, GDP grew a little with widespread growth across manufacturing – aided by falling raw material prices – computer programming and hospitality.”

Morning refresh: What you need to know to start the day

Thursday 10 August 2023 22:07 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

High street chain Wilko yesterday collapsed into administration, putting 12,000 jobs at risk. The 93-year-old retailer has been unable to find emergency investment to save its 400 shops across the UK. Boss Mark Jackson said: “We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision.”

Like many businesses, Wilko has been hit by inflationary pressures supply chain challenges as well as fierce price competition among budget retailers. It is the first major high street chain to fall victim to the tough trading environment -- but it may not be the last.

City eyes are on UK GDP figures to be released this morning. Monthly real gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have fallen by 0.1% in May 2023 after growth of 0.2% in April 2023. Will that economic contraction have persisted into June?

Here's a summary of our other headlines from yesterday: