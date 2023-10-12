FTSE 100 Live: UK GDP grows 0.2% in August, easyjet trading update

(Evening Standard)

Private equity swoop for Restaurant Group

07:24 , Simon Hunt

The Restaurant Group has agreed a takeover by private equity firm Apollo.

The offer of 65p per share is a 34 per cent premium on TRG's closing share price yesterday and values Wagamama’s owner at £700 million.

Apollo partner Alex van Hoek said: “TRG's business has proven resilient through macroeconomic cycles but the outlook is still one of high interest rates and inflationary pressures and the company now needs the support of patient private capital, to achieve its ambitions.”

(Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Asia markets rally, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:15 , Graeme Evans

Asia markets have seen strong trading after Wall Street benchmarks rose in the wake of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes published last night.

The central bank met expectations by signalling that one more rate rise may be necessary, with policy likely to remain restrictive for some time.

The comments from the meeting a fortnight ago gave a lift to US markets as the S&P 500 index closed 0.4% higher and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.7%.

Asia tracked Wall Street’s performance, while the purchase of stakes in several banks by China's sovereign wealth fund also boosted sentiment to help the Hang Seng index up 2% in afternoon trading. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lifted 1.7%.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 32 points higher at 7652, having consolidated Tuesday’s 1.8% jump with a flat performance in yesterday’s session.

On commodity markets, Brent Crude stood at $85.40 a barrel after figures showing a big jump in US inventories put pressure on the price last night.

GDP grew 0.2% in August

07:08 , Simon Hunt

Britain’s economy returned to growth in August but remains firmly stuck in the slow lane, new official figures reveal today.

GDP inched ahead a modest 0.2% in the month, a recovery from the 0.6% fall seen in July when output was hit by wet weather and strikes.

The data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that the all important services sector, which accounts for 80% of the economy, grew by 0.4%.

But the production sector, which includes manufacturing, was down 0.7% while construction fell 0.5%.

The economy has been struggling to gather pace under the weight of 14 consecutive interest rate rises, which have shackled consumer spending and made it more expensive for businesses to invest.

The bounce, which was in line with City forecasts, means that the economy may avoid contracting in the third quarter from July to September, reducing the chance of a technical recession.

However, City analysts said growth was likely to be sluggish for the rest of the year.

