FTSE 100 Live: Pound rises as UK economy grew 0.2% in second quarter, blue-chips higher

(Evening Standard)

Energy price cap to fall - but households may still have to pay more than last winter

08:24 , Daniel O'Boyle

A fall in Ofgem’s energy price cap takes effect this weekend amid concerns households could still end up paying around 13% more than last winter.

The regulator announced in August that the cap on a unit of gas and electricity would reduce the average bill from £2,074 to £1,923 for the three months from October 1 in England, Wales and Scotland.

However, this is still more than 50% higher than pre-crisis levels, and the Government is yet to announce any financial support along the lines of last year, when the Energy Price Guarantee limited average bills to £2,500 per year and each household received a further £400 over six months to offset the soaring costs.

Read more here

New GDP figures ‘don’t change big picture'

07:59 , Daniel O'Boyle

Capital Economics deputy chief UK eonomist Ruth Gregory was not optimistic about the UK’s economic outlook despite the revised GDP figures.

She said: “Overall, today’s release changes very little. The data leaves the economy still only 0.6% above its level a year ago. It does not change the big picture that the economy has lagged behind all other G7 countries aside from Germany and France since the pandemic. And that’s before the full drag from higher interest rates has been felt.”

Water giant Severn Trent in £1 billion sale of new shares to fund business plan overhaul

07:53 , Michael Hunter

Severn Trent, the FTSE 100 water utility, is raising £1 billion via a placing of new shares to fund an overhauled business plan, which includes an increased level of investment in infrastructure.

Half the new stock – worth £500 million in total – is going to Qatar Investment Authority, an existing investor.

The company, which supplies almost five million homes from the Bristol Channel to the Humber, also launched its five-year business plan running from April 2025 to the end of April 2023. It includes £12.9 billion of total expenditure.

Story continues

The water industry has been hit by a wave of public anger over overflows of raw sewage into rivers during storms and high levels of leaks of supply from mains pipes. Severn Trent said its plan aimed to cut storm overspills by 30% and leakage by 16%.

Brent Crude above $90 after big quarterly rise

07:52 , Graeme Evans

Brent Crude futures today remained close to their highest level in a year, having rallied by some 22% in the quarter about to close.

The increase follows Saudi Arabia’s decision to extend a voluntary supply cut through to the end of the year, as well as recent signs of falling US stockpiles.

The oil benchmark today traded at just above $93 a barrel, fuelling worries that inflation will take longer to fall back to target levels and force central banks to keep interest rates high for longer.

Wall Street’s worst month of year, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:21 , Graeme Evans

A choppy quarter for global markets is poised to end on a subdued note, with the FTSE 100 index forecast by CMC Markets to open 13 points higher at 7614.

US markets finished in positive territory last night, although the gains are unlikely to prevent Wall Street recording its worst monthly performance so far this year.

The S&P 500 index, which hit a three-month low earlier this week, is down 4.5% in September and the tech-focused Nasdaq about 6% lower.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst, said: “There’s been a significant shift in sentiment over the summer as economic data has deteriorated and expectations around how long interest rates are likely to stay high have shifted well into 2024.”

There’s potential for more rate rise jitters this afternoon through the release of the price index for personal consumption expenditure, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure for tracking inflation.

Hewson added: “The Federal Reserve has continued to suggest that they may look to hike rates again in November if inflation doesn’t show further signs of coming down.

“Today’s numbers need to show that further downside is possible when it comes to core inflation for the prospect of a further rate hike by year end to recede.”

Pound rises as UK economy grew 0.2% in second quarter

07:10 , Daniel O'Boyle

The UK economy grew 0.2% in the second quarter compared to the prior one, according to revised ONS data released this morning. First quarter GDP growth, though, was revised upwards from 0.1% to 0.3%.

That meant the economy grew 0.6% compared to the prior year, in signs the UK economy is performing better than previously thought.

The pound has extended its gains against the dollar on the back of the data, with FTSE futures now looking higher.

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

Thursday 28 September 2023 23:23 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday: