FTSE 100 Live: UK economy down 0.6% in June but Q2 beats expectations

The UK economy contracted by an estimated 0.1% in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said today.

The decline was driven by a 0.6% fall in June, a performance reflecting disruption to economic activity caused by the Jubilee celebrations.

However, City economists had forecast a 1.2% fall in June and contraction of 0.2% for the second quarter.

Flutter Entertainment shares have jumped 7% - up 658p to 10,040p - after the gaming company’s half-year results showed continued momentum in the United States, where it is the market leader in online sports betting through FanDuel.

Underlying earnings of £476 million in the first half were 20% lower but in line with expectations as the Paddy Power owner continues to invest in the United States.

Chief executive Peter Jackson said: “The first half of 2022 was positive for the group with significant progress made against the strategic objectives we outlined in March.

“We expanded our recreational customer base by over one million players in the half and increased the proportion of customers using safer gambling tools to over one third.”

The FTSE 100-listed shares have fallen by a third over the last year, although over a three-year period the price remains ahead by more than 40%.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “With an international presence bolstered by a soon to be profitable US unit, hopes remain high and the market consensus of the shares as a strong buy incorporates the longer-term view.”

US markets consolidate gains, FTSE 100 steady

An improved outlook for inflation and interest rates continues to benefit US markets after the major indices consolidated their recent gains in trading last night.

The tech-focused Nasdaq is now more than 20% higher than its most recent low point as sentiment improves on hopes of a slowing in the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate rises.

This optimism has been given momentum by July’s softer-than-expected inflation figure and yesterday’s producer price index reading.

The headline measure fell from 11.3% in June to 9.8% in July, helped by a slowdown in the annual increase in energy prices.

The mood in European markets is more tense, given concerns about winter energy supplies and as natural gas futures return to their highest levels since early March.

This led to a lacklustre session for the region’s leading indices yesterday, with the FTSE 100 index down 0.6% amid heavy selling of shares in GSK and Haleon.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 to open unchanged at 7466.