FTSE 100 Live: Recession avoided in 2022, Standard Chartered bid latest

The UK looks to have avoided recession in 2022 after estimates today showed GDP unchanged in the final quarter of the year.

The UK economy contracted by 0.3% in the third quarter and had appeared on course for a further decline in the final period of 2022, representing a technical recession.

Monthly estimates published by the Office for National Statistics also showed that GDP fell by 0.5% in December, following unrevised growth of 0.1% in November.

ASOS appoints interim chief financial officer as fast fashion company’s turnaround plan goes on

07:48 , Michael Hunter

Online fast fashion house ASOS has appointed industry veteran Sean Glithero as its interim chief financial officer as its turnaround plan gathers pace.

He will replace the outgoing CFO, Katy Mecklenburgh, when she leave the group in May and has already joined the company for a “thorough handover”.

Glitter has spent a decade as a CFO, most recently at MatchesFashion. He has also worked at Auto Trader and Funding Circle.

Asos has been hit by a drop in UK sales and has launched a £300 million cost-cutting package, including a reduction in office and warehouse space. It also plans to cut the number of brands listed on its website. It also cut jobs to reduce staffing costs by 10%.

US markets struggle but Tesla recovery continues

07:47 , Graeme Evans

Expectations that US interest rates will stay high for longer weakened Wall Street markets last night, with the S&P 500 posting its first back-to-back decline of more than 1% for the first time since December.

Technology stocks particularly felt the pressure from higher bond yields, led by Google owner Alphabet as it closed 4% lower to add to the 8% decline seen on Wednesday.

One growth stock bucking the trend has been electric car maker Tesla, which added another 3% to leave its shares 75% higher over the past month. However, they are still well below their level seen in November.

The weakness on Wall Street means that European markets are expected to open lower this morning, with the FTSE 100 index on course to reverse some of the 0.3% rise seen yesterday.

FTSE expected to open lower after GDP announcement

07:33 , Daniel O'Boyle

The FTSE 100 is expected to dip by about 23 points from its record close when markets open today, after this morning’s GDP figures.

IG Index projects an opening of around 7888, after the index of blue-chip companies closed at 7911 yesterday.

This morning, the ONS revealed that GDP was down 0.5 per cent in December. This meant that there was no growth in the economy in Q4, but that the UK avoided a recession by the narrowest of margins.

Saga confirms its in talks to sell its underwriting business

07:26 , Michael Hunter

Saga, the specialist travel, insurance and media business for the over 50s, has confirmed that it is in talks to sell its underwriting business, Acromas, to Open Insurance Technologies, an Australian firm.

It said in a trading update last month that there was “some pressure” on its underwriting business, and has since adopted cost cutting measures, including the closure of its large head office building in Folkestone, Kent.

Safe said the discussions were “ongoing” and that there was no certainty any transaction would happen. Any disposal would require approval from regulators and shareholders.

No offer for Standard Chartered

07:25 , Graeme Evans

Standard Chartered shares are likely to fall back today after First Abu Dhabi Bank said it was not considering an offer for the Asia-focused bank.

Shares in the FTSE 100-listed lender jumped 11% yesterday on speculation that First Abu Dhabi Bank had revived its interest in a bid potentially worth $35 billion.

A statement to the London stock market said today: “First Abu Dhabi Bank notes the recent press speculation in relation to Standard Chartered and re-iterates that it is not evaluating a possible offer for Standard Chartered.”

It follows a similar statement on 5 January, when the bank confirmed it had previously been at the very early stages of considering a possible offer for Standard Chartered but that it was no longer doing so.

07:09 , Jonathan Prynn

Britain’s flatlining economy narrowly avoided sliding into recession by the smallest of margins at the end of last year, official figures reveal today.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said output in December fell 0.5 per cent.

That means that the economy was flat over the fourth quarter of the year and therefore did not quite meet the technical definition of a recession - two consecutive quarters of negative growth. The economy shrank 0.3 per in the third quarter from July to September.

Annual GDP is estimated to have grown by 4.1% in 2022, following growth of 7.4% in 2021

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:46 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday:

Coming up today, we have the UK Q4 GDP figures, which could offer an insight into whether the UK economy will be tipped into recession, and if so, how deep it will be.