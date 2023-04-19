FTSE 100 Live: UK Consumer Price Index still above 10% in inflation shock, Just Eat Takeaway orders slide

(Evening Standard)

After yesterday’s employment statistics, today we will see March’s inflation figures.

A fall into the single digits is expected, with City analysts predicting a rate of 9.8%, after February’s shock rise to 10.4%. While energy prices are set to come down, food price rises are likely to keep the Consumer Price Index well above where the Government would like to see it.

Elsewhere, delivery business Just Eat and estate agent Winkworth are among those posting results.

Just Eat Takeaway ups earnings guidance despite slide in orders

07:05 , Simon Hunt

Just Eat Takeaway has increased its full-year EBITDA guidance from 225 million euros to 275 million euros despite a significant drop in orders.

Orders with the firm fell 14% to 228 million in the first three mounths of 2023, while orders in Southern Europe saw an even sharper drop, down 18% to 25 million.

Gross transaction value, a measure of the total size of orders, declined more modestly, down 8% to 6.6 billion euros.

CEO Jitse Groen said: “Q1 2023 continued to be affected by a difficult pandemic comparison. The Company continues to make good progress on Delivery-led operational improvements and is now ahead of plan.”

Just Eat Takeaway.com has seen a worse-than-expected drop in orders over the Christmas quarter (PA) (PA Media)

UK inflation still above 10%

07:03 , Daniel O'Boyle

The Consumer Price Index again came in as a shock high, at 10.1% in March.

A drop into single-digits was widely expected, but a 19.2% rise in food prices kept it above 10%.

However, it wasn’t just food keeping price rises high, as core inflation rose, to 5.7%.

“Inflation eased slightly in March, but remains at a high level,” ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said. “The main drivers of the decline were motor fuel prices and heating oil costs, both of which fell after sharp rises at the same time last year. Clothing, furniture and household goods prices increased, but more slowly than a year ago.

“However, these were partially offset by the cost of food, which is still climbing steeply, with bread and cereal price inflation at a record high. The overall costs facing business have been largely stable since last summer, although prices remain high.”

Story continues

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:51 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday.