FTSE 100 Live: UK consumer confidence improves, retail sales up 0.3%, shares lower

Consumers are showing signs of resilience after figures today revealed retail sales rose in May.

A separate report by GfK also highlighted optimism on personal finances despite rising mortgage costs and stubborn inflation.

For investors, meanwhile, there was little to cheer today as European markets continue this week’s downbeat performance.

Housebuilders struggle as FTSE 100 falls, GSK 3% higher

08:31 , Graeme Evans

Pressure from the housebuilding sector amid expectations of further interest rate rises has contributed to the FTSE 100 index falling 24.73 points at 7477.30.

Berkeley Group fell more than 5% or 213p to 3659p after analysts at HSBC cut their recommendation to “reduce” with a target price of 3000p.

Persimmon and Barratt Developments also fell by more than 3%, down 37.5p and 12.8p to 1066p and 405.5p respectively.

Drugs giant GSK led the FTSE 100 risers board after settling a lawsuit related to Zantac in California. Its shares rose 46.8p to 1405.8p, while GSK’s former consumer healthcare arm Haleon improved 4p to 329.05p.

The FTSE 250 index fell 56.98 points to 18,270.99, with shares in Bellway, Vistry, Redrow and Crest Nicholson all down by more than 2%.

Key market data as FTSE opens lower

08:24 , Daniel O'Boyle

The FTSE 100 started lower today amid continued worries about the effects of higher interest rates.

Take a look at today’s market snapshot.

Board exodus at London fintech WorldFirst

07:56 , Simon Hunt

London fintech WorldFirst has seen a mass board exodus as billionaire Jack Ma tightens his grip on the management of the payments company, the Standard has learnt.

A suite of senior leaders have left the firm over the past year, including its CEO, finance director, managing director and UK country manager.

Senior members of the company’s risk and legal team have also left, including its head of risk, chief information security officer, and group general counsel and compliance officer.

Staff at the fintech’s parent company, Ant Financial, as well as its sister company, Chinese payments platform Alipay, have been among those brought in to replace the departing execs and managers.

Founded in London in 2004, WorldFirst was acquired by Jack Ma’s Ant Group in 2019 in a deal thought to be worth more than $700 million (£550 million).

‘Too soon’ to rule out recession, top economist warns

07:47 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK Economist at Capital Economics said that while the better-than-expected UK retail sales figures released this morning provide some confidence, they still don’t change her expectations of a recession this year.

“The further rebound in retail sales volumes in May suggests the recent resilience in economic activity hasn’t yet faded,” she said. “But we think it’s too soon to conclude the rebound in retail sales will be sustained and the economy will avoid a recession.

“Overall, the figures were far better than we had expected. But our view is still that the growing drag on activity from higher interest rates will eventually tip the economy into recession, generating a 0.5% peak to trough fall in real consumer spending.”

Consumer confidence improves in June

07:27 , Graeme Evans

Consumer confidence continues to pick up despite higher mortgage costs and stubborn price pressures, GfK’s monthly survey revealed today.

GfK’s overall index score edged up three points to -24 in June, the fifth monthly rise in a row and better than the score of -41 seen the same month last year.

The biggest surprise in the report concerned how people see their personal financial situation in the coming year, which improved seven points to a whisker from positive territory.

GfK’s client strategy director Joe Staton said: “Consumers are showing remarkable resilience in the face of inflation that is currently refusing to yield.

“This is the best showing for the overall index score for the past 17 months and, if consumers continue to weather the current economic storm, then this will provide a firm foundation for getting back to growth.”

European markets under pressure after big rate rises

07:15 , Graeme Evans

European markets are set for another session in the red as worries mount that recessionary conditions will be needed to bring inflation back under control.

The FTSE 100 index finished 0.8% lower last night and is forecast by CMC Markets to open down another 27 points at 7475 in this morning’s session.

It follows the surprise moves in the UK and Norway to increase interest rates by 0.5%, with Deutsche Bank reporting that markets see a 70% chance of another half point move at the Bank of England’s next meeting in early August.

The peak for UK interest rates is now seen at 6.25%, the highest since the 1990s.

A rally late in the US session helped the S&P 500 inde to post a gain of 0.4% but US futures are pointing lower when trading resumes later today.

Technology and mega-cap stocks outperformed the rest of Wall Street yesterday, resulting in a rise of 4% for Amazon and lifting the Nasdaq Composite by almost 1%.

Bank holidays and good weather boost retail sales in May

07:03 , Daniel O'Boyle

Three bank holidays and a run of good weather helped to boost the UK retail sector in May, with sales up another 0.3%.

That’s well ahead of the 0.2% decline predicted by economists.

Sales had already grown in April, after a poor performance in March, though the growth rate was down from April’s 0.5%.

The extra bank holiday for the King’s jubilee, alongside the two regularly scheduled days off, contributed to the strong sales, as did good weather.

High street retailer Next had already suggested that May could be a strong month for retail, when it revealed its profit during the late spring was ahead of expectations and upped its full-year guidance as a result.

