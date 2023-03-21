FTSE 100 Live: B&Q owner profits fall, borrowing hits February record

(Evening Standard)

London’s FTSE 100 index is set to move cautiously higher today as markets show signs of calming after the recent banking turbulence.

In today’s corporate results, B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher stuck by City forecasts for the year ahead after reporting a 20% fall in adjusted profits to £758 million for 2022/23.

Meanwhile, substantial spending on energy support schemes meant public sector net borrowing for last month was £16.7 billion — some £9.7 billion more than a year ago and the highest February borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.

Public borrowing hits February record

07:29 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK public sector borrowing last month was the highest for a February ever, at £16.7 billion, well above City expectations of £11.3 billion.

The total was up from £7.0 billion last February, with the rise mostly due to the energy price guarantee.

The public sector deficit - the amount borrowed for day-to-day spending - was £10 billion, while £6.7 billion was borrowed for public investment.

Net Governemnt receipts came to £77.8 billion, as PAYE income tax grew by 11.3%.

The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio, meanwhile, hit 99.3%, which the Office for National Statistics noted was about the same as the level reached in the early 1960s.

Trustpilot CEO to quit as firm warns it has ‘felt the effects' of the economic slowdown

07:22 , Simon Hunt

Trustpilot founder Peter Muhlmann is to step down as CEO of the business as the online review site begins a search for a replacement.

]Muhlmann said he wanted to “have the chance to focus my efforts and skills on promoting our brand and helping to drive the Trust agenda around the world. I have felt for some time that this is where I can make the greatest contribution and add the most value to Trustpilot in the years to come.”

Trustpilot revenue grew 23% to $149 million in 2022, while losses narrowed from $25.9 million to $14.7 million. However, the firm warned it had “felt the effects of the uncertain macro environment on new business and retention bookings in Q1, which will result in lower revenues from in-period bookings in FY23.”

UBS outlook cut to negative by S&P and Moody’s

07:09 , Simon Hunt

UBS has suffered a blow from its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse after its outlook was cut to negative by credit ratings businesses S&P and Moody’s.

“We see material execution risk in UBS’ integration of Credit Suisse,” S&P analysts wrote.

“This could mean a weakening of the combined group’s competitive position or underperformance against its financial targets because of sizable restructuring or litigation costs, pressure on revenue capacity, or setbacks in realizing cost savings.”

Moody’s analysts said “the action balances on the one hand the advantageous financial terms in terms of liquidity and capital together with the long-term potential for franchise enhancement, and on the other hand the complexity, extent and duration of the integration.”

UBS shares plunged yesterday before making a recovery late into the trading session.

