FTSE 100 Live: UBS closes Credit Suisse deal; shares seen higher ahead of big interest rates week

(Evening Standard)

Shares are set to open higher this morning ahead of a week in which both the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve will reveal their latest interest rate decisions.

In Switzerland, banking giant UBS announced that it had completed the acquisition of longtime rival Credit Suisse this morning. UBS agreed to acquire Credit Suisse in March in an emergency deal sparked by the biggest banking panic since the 2008 financial crisis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Ashley’s Frasers’ Group buys £75 million stake in AO World

07:26 , Michael Hunter

Frasers Group, the owner of Sports Direct, has bought a 19% stake in AO World, the online appliances retailer, for £75 million.

The retail group, majority-owned by entrepreneur Mike Ashley, also owns the Frasers department stores it is named after and the Jack Wills fashion chain. It said today it had been in talks with AO over “a strategic partnership” for the last two years.

CEO, Michael Murray, said:

“Frasers has long admired what John and the AO team have built, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to form a supportive, strategic partnership. AO is a fantastic business with a clear strategy which is leading the market in online-only electricals. Through this investment, Frasers will benefit from AO’s valuable know-how in electricals and two-man delivery, helping us to drive growth in our bulk equipment and homeware ranges. In turn, AO will have the opportunity to benefit from Frasers’ expertise and ecosystem.”

US inflation and rates decisions in focus, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:23 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street believes the US Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes on Wednesday, although with inflation numbers due tomorrow the meeting’s outcome is far from certain.

May’s CPI print is forecast to fall to 4.1% from 4.9% previously, with core inflation excluding items such as food and energy down to 5.3% from 5.5%.

Hopes that the US is near the peak for interest rates helped the S&P 500 move into bull market territory last week following a rise of 20% since October’s low.

A select band of mega cap stocks is behind the S&P 500 improvement, while the tech-focused Nasdaq also finished higher for seven weeks in a row after Friday’s positive session.

European markets have been far more cautious, with the FTSE 100 broadly flat last week but forecast by CMC Markets to open 30 points higher at 7592 today.

Unlike the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank is set to hike rates by another quarter point on Thursday with a further move expected in July. The Bank of England’s next interest rates decision is on 22 June.

Friday’s top stories

06:57 , Daniel O'Boyle

Good morning, here are a selection of Friday’s top stories: