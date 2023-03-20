FTSE 100 Live: Shares lower after UBS deal for Credit Suisse, Bank of England liquidity action

(ESI)

London shares are expected to come under more pressure today as traders digest details of UBS’s emergency takeover of Credit Suisse.

The implications of the deal, particularly for bondholders, put pressure on banking stocks as the FTSE 100 index fell more than 100 points.

The Bank of England, which is taking part in a coordinated move by central banks to improve dollar liquidity, said following the UBS deal that the UK banking system is “well capitalised and funded, and remains safe and sound”.

Gold price tops $2,000 amid safe haven rush

08:15 , Simon Hunt

The price of gold has reached its highest level in over a year as banking turmoil prompts a rush to safe havens.

The gold spot price has gained around $150 in the past week to top $2,000, nearing its all-time high $2074 in August 2020.

Bitcoin has also seen a boost, climbing around 15% over the past week to $28,430.

Banking stocks fall, Brent crude down to $71

08:09 , Graeme Evans

Financial markets remain under pressure despite the Credit Suisse rescue and support of central banks, with the FTSE 100 index 50 points lower at 7258.83 in the opening minutes.

Shares in Barclays, HSBC and Lloyds Banking Group shares were 3% lower, with stake-backed NatWest off 2%.

Brent crude stood at $71 a barrel, a fall of 3% in the session as worries grow over the demand outlook.

Bank of England poised to begin dollar swap lines

07:59 , Michael Hunter

Major central banks joined forces over the weekend to provide re-assurance to markets by setting up so-called dollar swap lines to ensure that access to the world’s reserve currency does not become problematic.

The dollar acts as a haven asset in times of acute market stress and alongside its role in settling a range of transactions, this can cause concern about supply.

The swap lines mean that banks have plenty of access to it.

They were established by the Bank of England, the Federal Reserve, the Swiss National Bank, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Canada and the Bank of Japan.

Story continues

The Bank of England’s first such operation will run at 8.15 a.m. this morning.

Intertek CFO quits

07:58 , Daniel O'Boyle

Jonathan Timmins has stepped down as CFO of FTSE-100 quality assurance business Intertek with immediate effect.

The business announced its financial results last year, narrowly missing profit forecasts, and its shares have fallen by 11.5% in the past month,

He will be replaced by Colm Deasy, who previously served as TT, B&C and People Assurance.

Central banks step in, interest rate decisions awaited

07:52 , Graeme Evans

Central banks have increased the frequency of their US dollar swap operations in an effort to improve liquidity and ensure that financial conditions don’t over tighten.

The move comes as policymakers in the UK and United States prepare to consider whether to make further increases in interest rates.

Further rate rises at meetings scheduled for this week were seen as a nailed-on certainty just over a week ago, but now markets are increasingly betting on the two central banks making no change to policy.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “As a result of some significant financial contagion caused by poor risk management practices at a number of small US tech lenders, and a loss of confidence in Credit Suisse after a major shareholder ruled out putting in more capital, we could well find that we’re at or close to a rate hike peak.

“That doesn’t mean rates will come down quickly however, it just means that rates could stay at highly elevated levels for a long time to come in the hope that inflation will eventually return to target over a much longer period of time.”

FTSE 100 seen lower after Credit Suisse deal

07:23 , Graeme Evans

Stock market volatility looks set to continue in the aftermath of the £2.7 billion deal that has seen UBS take on rival Credit Suisse in a move backed by Swiss authorities.

The FTSE 100 index, which fell more than 5% during its worst week since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is expected by IG Index to decline by 1.2% or more than 90 points to 7241.

It comes after banking stocks dropped on Asian markets as traders considered the implications of the Credit Suisse deal, particularly the decision to write off certain bonds.

Meanwhile, major central banks including the Bank of England have taken steps to enhance the provision of liquidity. Seven-day maturity US dollar swap lines between the Federal Reserve and the other central banks will be increased from a weekly to a daily basis.

Recap: Last week’s top stories

06:50 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a look at our top stories from last week.