FTSE 100 Live: Traders hope for calmer week, Musk holds Twitter CEO poll

Investors will be hoping for a calmer week after markets fell on the back of last week’s moves by central banks to tighten monetary policy.

The FTSE 100 index closed on Friday at a four-week low as the hawkish tone of the European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve pointed to rates staying high in 2023.

Further clues on the likely path of US interest rates will emerge this week, with the release of the Fed’s preferred measure of core inflation.

BP leads FTSE 100 recovery, M&S under pressure

08:51 , Graeme Evans

Commodity-focused stocks are leading the FTSE 100 index, with BP and Shell shares up 2% after Brent crude futures started the week back near $80 a barrel.

Mining giant Glencore also rose 1% or 6.7p to 537.8p as London’s top flight recovered from last week’s weakness by adding 0.4% or 27.33 points to 7359.45.

UK retail stocks came under pressure as strike action in the transport sector and rising living costs fuel investor expectations of a disappointing festive trading period.

JD Sports Fashion led the FTSE 100 fallers board with a drop of 1.55p to 116.55p and rival Frasers Group lost 7p at 728p.

Next weakened 36p to 5590p after JP Morgan placed the fashion giant on a negative catalyst watch. The City bank also lowered its price target on Marks & Spencer to 100p, a move that caused the high street retailer’s share to fall 1.5p to 117.3p in the FTSE 250.

Currys also dropped a further 2.2p to 54.7p in the wake of last week’s disappointing interim results, but Aston Martin Lagonda continued its recent recovery by adding another 1.4p to 174.9p as the FTSE 250 index stood 34.89 points higher at 18,623.37.

Lookers chairman to step down for ‘personal reasons'

08:18 , Michael Hunter

Car dealership Lookers is seeking a new chairman after Ian Bull told the board he would step down “for personal reasons” on December 31, when he will have been in the role for 14 months.

The company, which has over 150 dealerships nationwide, said its senior independent director, Paul Van der Burgh, will become interim non-executive chairman.

Bull is an experienced City figure, with over three decades of experience with consumer-facing businesses,  Before joining Lookers, he held a range of chief financial officer posts, at  Parkdean Holidays, Ladbrokes and Greene King. He is also a senior non-executive director at Domino’s Pizza. At homewares retailer Dunelm, where Bull is also a non-exec, he chairs the audit and risk committees.

Bull said: “I am sorry to be leaving at this exciting time for Lookers, with the business trading well and continuing to perform strongly.”

London fintech Updraft raises £108 million to grow lending business

08:06 , Simon Hunt

Lending firm Updraft today became the latest London fintech to ramp up its expansion plans after it completed a £108 million debt and equity raise to scale up operations.

The Old Street-based business, which combines smart algorithms, open banking and credit reference data to offer bespoke personal loans to its customers, will use the funding to add to its employee headcount, grow the number of customers it lends to and is eyeing international expansion to markets in Europe and Asia.

Aseem Munshi, CEO and Founder of Updraft, told the Standard: “We’re really excited – getting the funding in this environment was much more challenging than it was last year but our partners have been with us for a long time and they continue to invest.

read more here

Elon Musk holds poll on future as Twitter boss

08:05 , Graeme Evans

Elon Musk has launched a Twitter poll asking users whether he should stay as chief executive of the social media platform.

The tycoon, who also runs Tesla and SpaceX, told his 122 million followers: “Should I step down as head... I will abide by the results."

The poll is due to run until 11.20am and has so far attracted 14.7 million responses.

Replying to one user's comment on the possible change in boss, Musk said "There is no successor". He took ownership of Twitter in October.

Focus on US rates continues, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:44 , Graeme Evans

Hopes that inflation pressures are easing in the US will be raised later this week, with Friday’s publication of the Federal Reserve’s preferred core PCE measure.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index is forecast to show month-on-month growth of 0.2% and for the annual rate to decline to 5.5% from 6.6% the previous month.

The release will be one of the key indicators of monetary policy in early 2023 after the Federal Reserve last week said the ongoing fight against inflation may result in US interest rates above 5% next year.

The hawkish tone of central bankers in Europe and US caused a sell-off for stock markets last week, but CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 24 points higher at 7356 this morning.

Michael Hewson, CMC’s chief market analyst, said: “After a relatively benign start to the month of December we saw sharp falls in European markets last week as the fallout from Thursday’s hawkish rate pivot from the European Central Bank rippled through the market.

“These concerns were further exacerbated by additional hawkish interventions from ECB insiders doubling down on that same narrative which suggested the prospect of at least another three rate rises of 0.5% into the first quarter of 2023.”

