FTSE 100 Live: Tough start to week for markets after Wall Street’s slide

(Evening Standard)

European markets are facing more selling pressure after Friday’s strong jobs report in the United States boosted expectations for more big interest rate hikes.

The expected poor start to the week for the FTSE 100 index comes as attention turns to tomorrow’s UK unemployment figures and the start of the quarterly earnings season in the US.

Friday’s job report showing the US economy added more jobs than expected last month sent Wall Street shares sharply lower and added to pressure on sterling.