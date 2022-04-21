FTSE 100 Live: Tesla results impress, THG rejects takeover approaches, mining stocks slide

City Staff
·8 min read
(Evening Standard)
(Evening Standard)

Tesla put the US earnings season back on track last night after the electric car company led by Elon Musk reported a bigger-than-expected jump in sales and profits.

Musk highlighted potential supply chain issues but shares were 5% higher in Wall Street after-hours trading. The update boosted sentiment after a shock fall in Netflix subscriber numbers sent the streaming giant’s shares more than 35% lower by last night’s close.

As well as US earnings from Philip Morris and AT&T due later, investors will be interested in comments from the heads of the Bank of England, Federal Reserve and European Central Bank at gatherings in the United States.

FTSE 100 Live Thursday

  • Tesla results ahead of expectations

  • Bill Ackman dumps Netflix stake

  • Miners lower after production updates

FTSE 100 lags despite IAG Improvement

10:24 , Graeme Evans

Heavy selling hit blue-chip mining stocks today as a series of Covid-disrupted production updates added to speculation that valuations in the sector may be nearing their peak.

Anglo American and Antofagasta shares tumbled more than 6%, reversing a chunk of the gains achieved on the back of this year’s big surge in commodity prices.

De Beers owner Anglo American reported a “challenging” first quarter after a 10% fall in production, which reflected Covid absences and impact of heavy rainfall in South Africa and Brazil. Shares dropped 251p to 3784.5p but remain 20% higher in the year to date.

Antofagasta fell 115p to 1512p as it said its copper mining operations continue to be affected by drought in Chile. BHP, which is no longer listed in the FTSE 100 index, fell 2% after cutting its annual guidance for copper output.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “Commodity producers have enjoyed soaring prices in the past year but their moment in the sun might be coming to an end.

“The key question now is whether commodity prices are close to their peak for this cycle as a reduction in selling prices together with rising costs will put a squeeze on profit margins.”

The commodity sector has contributed to the London market’s outperformance during 2022, but the reverse was true today after the FTSE 100 index fell 5.13 points at 7624.09 compared with big gains in Europe.

Investors in London were instead focused on recovery stocks as British Airways owner IAG rallied 5% or 7.8p to 151.8p and Rolls-Royce improved 2.15p to 95.6p.

Rentokil Initial shares were among the best performing in the FTSE 100, lifting 3% or 14.8p to 529.6p after a reassuring update from the washrooms and pest control firm. Revenues rose 1.8% while the company has been successful mitigating cost pressures.

The FTSE 250 lifted 95.83 points to 21,179.83, with brickmaker Ibstock up 9% or 15.5p to 181.9p after a stronger-than-expected first quarter update. There were also big gains for shares in Wizz Air, easyJet and food travel business SSP.

THG rejects takeover approaches

10:10 , Oscar Williams-Grut

Online shopping giant THG has rejected “numerous” early-stage takeover bids in recent weeks as the company’s under-pressure share price attracts bidders.

THG CEO Matt Moulding today confirmed a string of “indicative proposals” following “significant speculation” in the press. Moulding didn’t specify how many approaches had been made but said each had been rejected at an early stage.

“The Board has received indicative proposals from numerous parties in recent weeks,” he said. “The Board has concluded that each and every proposal to date has been unacceptable, failing to reflect the fair value of the Group, and confirms that THG is not currently in receipt of any approaches.”

Industry blog Betaville reported in February that private equity firms Advent, Leonard Green and Apollo were all running the rule over THG.

Read more.

Mining stocks weigh on FTSE 100

09:05 , Graeme Evans

Mining stocks are at the foot of the FTSE 100 index after some of the sector’s biggest players provided updates on a Covid disrupted first quarter of 2022.

They included Anglo American, which reported a 10% fall in production as high rainfall also affected operations in South Africa and Brazil. Shares dropped 6% or 251p to 3784.5p.

Antofagasta shares fell 8% after its production update as the copper miner’s operations continue to be affected by drought in Chile. BHP, which is no longer listed in the FTSE 100 index, fell 2% after cutting its annual guidance for copper production.

The commodity sector pressure contributed to a weak session for London’s top flight, with the FTSE 100 index down 3 points at 7626.19 compared with big gains in Europe.

Rentokil Initial shares are among the best performing in the FTSE 100, lifting 12.2p to 527p as the washrooms and pest control firm reported a strong first quarter and said it had been successful in offsetting cost pressures.

The FTSE 250 lifted 39.19 points to 21,123.19, with brickmaker Ibstock the biggest riser after it posted a trading update and announced a share buyback programme. The stock lifted 13.6p to 180p, a rise of 8%.

Tesla impresses after 81% sales jump

08:35 , Graeme Evans

Tesla sales jumped 81% to a higher-than-expected $18.8 million (£14.4 billion), fuelled by a 68% year-on-year surge in deliveries to 310,048 and an increase in average selling price.

Operating income improved to $3.6 billion (£2.75 billion) for a first quarter margin of 19.2%, despite factories running below capacity for several quarters due to supply chain issues and Covid disruption.

The company, which has gigafactories in Shanghai, Texas and Berlin, said it expects these challenges to continue through the rest of 2022.

Tesla said: “We plan to grow our manufacturing capacity as quickly as possible. Over a multi-year horizon, we expect to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries. The rate of growth will depend on our equipment capacity, operational efficiency and the capacity and stability of the supply chain.”

Tesla shares closed 5% lower in regular trading for a market capitalisation of $1 trillion, before rallying 5.5% in after-hours business.

Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Laura Hoy said: “Tesla’s performance is genuinely impressive. But the stock is priced to reflect this so it takes a lot to move the needle in a positive direction.”

Ackman dumps Netflix stake

08:06 , Graeme Evans

A major Netflix stake bought just weeks ago by star fund manager Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings has been dumped following Tuesday’s disastrous quarterly results.

Back in January, Ackman praised the US giant’s long-term prospects as he pledged to go “all-in on streaming”.

But Ackman wrote to Pershing Square shareholders last night to reveal that it had sold the entire stake, a move that has reportedly generated a $400 million loss.

The decision comes amid a 35% slide for Netflix shares after it reported a surprise fall in subscriber numbers while signalling that it would modify its subscription-only model and look to incorporate advertising.

Ackman wrote: “Based on management’s track record, we would not be surprised to see Netflix continue to be a highly successful company and an excellent investment from its current market value.

“That said, we believe the dispersion of outcomes has widened to a sufficiently large extent that it is challenging for the company to meet our requirements for a core holding.

“One of our learnings from past mistakes is to act promptly when we discover new information about an investment that is inconsistent with our original thesis. That is why we did so here.”

Tesla shares higher, Netflix closes 35% down

07:46 , Graeme Evans

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed more than 1% lower last night after Netflix shares slumped 35% on the back of its first fall in subscriber numbers in a decade.

A much stronger reaction to quarterly figures from consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble meant the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.7% higher and the benchmark is expected to post a further gain when Wall Street opens later.

The Netflix update raised concerns that other high growth areas of the market could suffer a similar fate if their earnings numbers fall short in the coming days.

However, Nasdaq futures are pointing to a positive start later after Tesla reported better-than-expected quarterly figures at the closing bell. Elon Musk’s electric car business posted its highest ever profits, with an 81% rise in quarterly sales.

Today’s session will see AT&T and Philip Morris post quarterly figures before the market opens and social media platform Snap after the close.

Traders will also be focused on comments from central bank leaders in the United States, with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, ECB president Christine Lagarde and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey all due to make public appearances later.

Oil prices, meanwhile, are higher as pressure grows on Europe to impose formal sanctions on Russian oil. Brent crude was 1.5% higher at $108 a barrel.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open unchanged at 7629 and the DAX in Frankfurt to start 20 points higher at 14,382.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wimbledon Bars Russian & Belarusian Players From June Tourney – Update

    UPDATED with Wimbledon statement, 7:59 AM: In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Belarus’ support of the war, Wimbledon has barred Russian and Belarusian players from the Grand Slam tennis tournament, which begins June 27 in London. The event organized by the All England Club is breaking from the rest of the tennis world […]

  • Royal family fears prompt Wimbledon's decision to ban Daniil Medvedev and Russian players

    Wimbledon has triggered fury from the Kremlin after issuing an unprecedented blanket ban on all Russian and Belarusian players from competing at this year’s Championships.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves. Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent,

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • McDavid scores his 43rd goal, adds two assists, in Edmonton's 5-2 win over Dallas

    EDMONTON — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers extended their win streak to three games with a 5-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. Evander Kane, Derek Ryan, Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers (45-26-6), who are 11-0-1 in their last 12 home games. Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz replied for the Stars (43-29-5), who have lost three of their last four. The Oilers got off to a quick start with a goal just 3:12 into the opening frame as

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC survive comeback from San Diego Wave to grab victory in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC survived a near-comeback from the San Diego Wave to claim a 3-2 victory in NWSL Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Portland, Ore. Portland (3-1-1) wasted no time in getting on the board as Sophia Smith scored in the fourth minute of the game. Midfielder Hina Sugita doubled the Thorns' lead in the 21st minute and then added another in the 41st minute on a cross from Sinclair that was tipped by a Wave defender. Sinclair played all 90 minutes in the win. Comin

  • Hobey Baker winner accepts 6-month suspension for banned substance

    Dryden McKay, college hockey's MVP this season, was handed a 6-month ban from competition after it was determined he consumed a tainted vitamin D supplement.

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins snap Blues' 9-game win streak

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored 48 seconds into overtime and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night. Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston, which won its second straight after a season-worst three-game losing streak. Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored for St. Louis, which had a nine-game winning streak snapped. Swayman, who stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, thwarted Jordan Kyr

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore join Seattle Kraken ownership group

    Grammy and Super Bowl winners, respectively, Macklemore and Lynch will lead initiatives to connect with hockey fans, music lovers and community members alike.